Angry This Morning alpaca guest spits in Phillip Schofield's face

An angry alpaca spat in Phillip Schofield's face while filming This Morning.

The 57-year-old TV presenter was joined by a pair of alpacas - two-year-olds Spitfire and Pete - on the ITV daytime show today (06.02.20), when Pete took aim at Phil's mouth and spurted some "warm and wet" saliva in his direction.

In the opening segment, producers played a clip of co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phil welcoming the South American camelids into the studio when one eyed up Phil.

Holly and Phillip were joined by a pair of alpacas on the show (Credit: ITV)

Introducing the clip, Holly stood away from the animals as she feared she might suffer the same fate.

She explained: "The reason I'm standing here this morning is not because I'm not being very brave, I was feeling quite brave. They are sweet, they look like they give a nice cuddle.

Pete looked Phil in the face and then spat in his face

"However, just before we came on air, you will see that Pete looked Phil in the face and then spat in his face."

Whilst watching the clip, Holly quipped: "It's one of the best things I've ever seen. It properly eyes you up and spat right in your face. What did it feel like?"

He replied: "Warm and wet."

However, Phil continued to stand holding both the alpacas while Holly read out a list of facts.

Fearing the alpaca would spit at him once again, Phil warned: "Don't do it again! Once is OK, twice is unacceptable. Stop it, don't look at me like that. Pete, stop it. Now calm down.

"He was proper looking at me then, he was going to do it again."

Pete the alpaca spat in Phil's face (Credit: ITV)

The pair then decided it would be best if the animals left the set as Holly couldn't control her laughter following the incident.

She said between gasps: "Can we have a few days without animals in the studio please? Can we give them back? Should we give them back?

"Come and grab your llama. Oh my god. I mean they are lovely, and we will be getting to know them a bit better."

