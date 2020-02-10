Joan Collins says 'everyone knew' Phillip Schofield is gay

Actress Joan Collins claimed live on Good Morning Britain that everyone knew Phillip Schofield was gay before he publicly announced it.

The 86 year-old made the comments during a discussion about why LGTB+ people still feel the need to come out publicly in this day and age.

Phillip came out on This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

"What was the reason he suddenly felt he needed to go public with this, when a lot of people already knew? I mean, we all knew," Joan said about Phillip.

Everybody who knew him knew that he was gay, why does he want to tell everybody or confess, as it were.

"I wasn't in England so I haven't seen it, but I thought, 'why does he have to do that?' I mean, it seemed like he was living a fine life," she added.

"We so take for granted today that people are gay or lesbian or trans or whatever, that it seems a little odd to make a big pronouncement."

Joan Collins claimed on Good Morning Britain that 'everyone new Phillip Schofield is gay' (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to discuss the claims with some slamming Joan for being disrespectful.

Gentle reminder to Joan Collins and the rest of the population. Someone’s sexuality is nobody’s business nor is the reason why they choose to become public. Speculation is disrespectful — Megan (@xMeganPx) February 10, 2020

Mistake discussing Phillip Schofield coming out with Joan Collins. Mistake discussing anything with her and expecting any relevant input 🙄 #GMB — Tina Teapot (@realTinaTeapot) February 10, 2020

joan collins not helping the situation at all 😂😂😂 #gmb — Katy (@katyfrombloom) February 10, 2020

Joan Collins delivers a masterclass in how not to react when somebody comes out as gay#LGBTQhttps://t.co/cauhBWwOfa — Dennis Koch 🖖 (@DennisKoch10) February 10, 2020

But others thought she was hilarious.

#joancollins I love La Collins for not giving two hoots!! — Elizabeth (@Elizabeth_88) February 10, 2020

Love Joan Collins she is 86 and can say whatever she likes, no one has a hold over her. pic.twitter.com/iFGdkwt422 — Karren (@TheAcrobattys) February 10, 2020

I love Joan Collins ... says it like it is. A breath of fresh air these days. — Zoot's🌱 (@thespacepirate) February 10, 2020

Kelly Osbourne, who was also present during the discussion, tried to gloss over the controversial comments.

"I think any time, whatever the situation is when you don't feel that you can be who you really are, it's a hard place to be.

"To see him come out with his best friend and do it so lovingly on the telly... I watched it and I cried watching that interview."

Phillip, who has been married to wife Steph for 27 years, first revealed he is gay in an emotional social media post before being interview live on This Morning by best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip came out with the support of his wife and daughters (Credit SplashNews.com)

He wrote: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Yet I still can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

