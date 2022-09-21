Without Sin on ITVX: What is it about and who’s in the cast opposite Vicky McClure?

Without Sin is ITVX’s new original drama starring TV fave Vicky McClure, but what’s it about and how many episodes is it?

Who’s in the cast and how can you watch it?

The drama is coming to ITV’s new free streaming platform ITVX, in a new slate of original dramas this autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about Without Sin…

Vicky McClure stars in the gritty episodes of Without Sin… (Credit: ITVX)

What is Without Sin about?

Without Sin follows a grieving mother who confronts the man imprisoned for murdering her only daughter.

However, she is left astounded by new revelations as she reconnects with her past.

The dark drama introduces Stella Tomlinson who is devastated by the death of her 14-year-old daughter Maisy.

Charles Stone is convicted of her murder, having been found standing over her dead body, covered in blood…

Three years later, Stella is still racked with grief and guilt.

Stella has become a bit of a recluse – working only at night as an Uber driver.

Tragically, she’s also split from her husband Paul who still lives in the family home where Maisy was murdered.

When Restorative Justice contacts the ex-couple, they agree to listen to a tape recorded by Charles Stone,

They are told he wants to make amends and apologise for the murder of their daughter.

This is the first step in Stella returning to her roots, supported by her mother Jessie and her best friend Remy.

So she decides to take things with Charles one step further.

Stella agrees to visit the prison and come face to face with her daughter’s killer.

But she wasn’t prepared for what Charles has to say next…

Is Charles not Maisy’s killer? What really happened that night?

Vicky Clure leads the cast as Stella Tomlinson (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast?

Without Sin is a gritty drama that reunites This Is England veterans Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris.

The fantastic Vicky leads the cast as Stella Tomlinson, who you’ll recognise as DI Kate Fleming from Line of Duty.

Vicky is also known for her role as Lol in the 2006 award-winning film This is England.

She reprised her role in the mini-series’ which followed the films.

Her fellow This is English co-star Johnny Harris also stars in Without Sin as Charles Stone, the man convicted of murdering Maisy.

The brilliant Johnny also recently starred as Charlie Rowley in The Salisbury Poisonings.

Dorothy Atkinson also joins the cast as Jessie, Stella’s mother.

She’s best known for her role as Pauline in the BBC series Mum.

The rest of the cast will be announced soon!

Will you be watching Without Sin? (Credit: ITV)

How and where can you watch Without Sin?

Without Sin will be exclusively available on ITV’s new free streaming platform, ITVX.

The show will then air on ITV at a later date.

Without Sin episodes: When is the start date?

ITV has confirmed that Without Sin will release this autumn, so watch this space.

ITVX will reportedly launch this November, so our guess is that Without Sin will start around that date!

Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, says: “Without Sin is a brilliantly compelling story while carefully dealing with a mother’s grief at the loss of her daughter.

“It’s hard to believe this is Frances’ first drama series commission.

“Vicky and Johnny as Stella and Charles will be addictive viewing.”

Where are Without Sin episodes filmed and set?

Without Sin is in a Nottingham-set drama from writer Frances Poletti.

The official plot synopsis reads: “The Nottingham-based drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her teenage daughter and how she is still hostage to her grief.”

Without Sin starts on ITVX later this autumn. It will then air on ITV at a later date.

