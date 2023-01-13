The Repair Shop star Will Kirk was nowhere to be seen during yesterday’s episode (Thursday, January 12) after being replaced.

This then led to viewers taking to Twitter to ask the same question – where is he?

Will was absent from The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC)

Will Kirk absent from The Repair Shop

Yesterday afternoon saw the ninth episode of the show’s 11th series air on BBC One.

During yesterday’s show, the team worked on three different projects.

The first project was to repair a brass band’s bass drum.

Another saw the team having to tackle the difficult task of repairing a beer mug that had been smashed to smithereens.

The third task for The Repair Shop team was to fix a wooden, mechanical windmill for a brother and sister duo.

However, the projects weren’t the main talking points from yesterday’s show – it was Will’s absence.

The 37-year-old fan favourite was nowhere to be seen yesterday – and was instead replaced by woodwork expert Lou Bainbridge.

Lou replaced Will on the show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers wondering where Will is on The Repair Shop

A number of viewers took to Twitter to ask where Will was.

“Excuse me! Where’s Will!” one viewer tweeted.

“Has Will Kirk left #therepairshop,” another asked.

The new Geordie woodworker is so not Will

“The new Geordie woodworker is so not Will [sad emoji] Best of luck to her tho,” a third wrote.

“Where’s Will [crying emoji]?” another asked.

Luckily for viewers, there’s some good news. Will hasn’t left the show – he’d just taken some time out to pursue his own project – The Travelling Auctioneers.

Ashley’s story had viewers in tears (Credit: BBC)

Viewers in tears over guest’s story

Will’s absence from the show comes not long after a guest’s story had viewers in tears.

Ashley Brooks from Essex had a heartbreaking story to share with Jay Blades and Dean Westmoreland.

Ashley bought some baby boots that had once belonged to his mother for Dean to restore. He explained it was his mother’s last link to Ireland, and to her late father.

“The Repair Shop is an absolute delight. Possessions are more than items, they hold the key to the past. Memories that keep the good times alive,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Five minutes into the repair shop and bawling like a baby,” another wrote.

Read more: Repair Shop star Jay Blades defends behaviour towards King after being called out by fans

The Repair Shop airs on weekdays from 3.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.