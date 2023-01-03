The Repair Shop viewers left ‘bawling’ over guest’s heartbreaking revelation about parents

The Repair Shop viewers were left “bawling” over a BBC guest’s heartbreaking revelation about their parents.

The guest’s heartwrenching confession came during this afternoon’s episode of the show (Tuesday, January 3).

Ashley was on the show today (Credit: BBC)

BBC The Repair Shop guest breaks hearts with story

Today’s edition of The Repair Shop saw Ashley Brooks from Essex appear on the show.

Ashley bought some baby boots for Jay Blades and Dean Westmoreland to take a look at.

Ashley explained to the duo that the boots had been made by his Irish grandfather for Ashley’s mother.

Speaking about his grandfather, Ashley said: “He taught himself how to make shoes because they couldn’t afford shoes.”

However, the shoes Ashley bought with him today had never been completed.

“My mum’s held these close to her all her life,” he said.

He then went on to explain that his mother left Ireland to be a nurse in England.

“She came over and it broke her heart, leaving her father,” Ashley said.

Ashley got emotional on the show (Credit: BBC)

Emotional story on The Repair Shop

Ashley then got emotional speaking about the significance of the baby shoes.

“And I believe these boots, all through her life, is a bridge to her dad,” he continued.

“It’s the only thing she’s got from Ireland,” he added as he teared up.

Ashley then spoke very highly of his mum, speaking about how she was an amazing nurse for 50 years.

“I had leukemia and she nursed me through that,” he continued.

“And now my dad is on end-of-life care, he’s 89, and she’s caring for him right now,” he added.

Margret cried upon seeing the shoes (Credit: BBC)

Viewers in tears

At the end of the show, Ashley bought his mum, Margret, with him to see what Dean had done with his mum’s shoes.

“Aren’t they beautiful,” a tearful Margret said as the newly restored shoes were unveiled. “A wonderful birthday present.”

Viewers were left in tears following the heartbreaking story – and the heartwarming moment Margret saw her old shoes.

“The Repair Shop is an absolute delight. Possessions are more than items, they hold the key to the past. Memories that keep the good times alive,” one viewer tweeted.

“Crying over a pair of shoes. What am I like?” another wrote.

“OMG he’s brought his mum with him. Tissues at the ready!” a third then said.

“Bloody nora, what a tearfest so far,” another then gushed.

“5 minutes into the repair shop and bawling like a baby,” a fifth then said.

