The Madame Blanc Mysteries ends with episode 7 tonight (February 9) on Channel 5, so you might be wondering if the show will be returning for series 3.

The show is created by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent who also star on the show as Jean and Gloria.

Here’s what we know so far about The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 3.

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Madame Blanc Mysteries finale series 2, episode 7***

Jean and Dom faced us with Barbara in the final episode of series 2 (Credit: Channel 5)

Will The Madame Blanc Mysteries return for series 3?

Channel 5 has confirmed that “nothing has been announced yet for series 3”.

So we have no guarantee about The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 3 just yet!

But there’s still plenty of loose ends to warrant another run.

In the final episode, Raffy Ozanne was found dead in his own shop, as Dom’s suspicions about Gloria’s new boyfriend, Cooper, continued to build.

As it was a final episode, we had an inkling baddie Barbara wasn’t far away – and she wasn’t!

Barbara once again enlisted Simone for her deadly plans to kill Jean.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries hasn’t been confirmed for a third series just yet (Credit: Channel 5)

The series 2 finale saw Jean finally face off with Barbara as she attempted to set fire to her antique shop.

But Chief Caron wasn’t far behind, and finally arrested Barbara for the murder of Jean’s husband Rory White and attempted murder of Jean.

That’s when we found out that Simone had been working with Chief Caron this whole time and revealed to him that Barbara tried to enlist her help again!

So with Barbara arrested, will The Madame Blanc Mysteries continue?

We hope so!

We know there’s more to see between Jean and Dom, as their romance is still bubbling beneath the surface.

And with Simone finally out of prison, will she reunite with her wife Charlie?

Barbara is in prison, but is Jean really still safe from her?

Hopefully, a series 3 will give us the answers…

The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 1-2 are available to watch on MY5.

