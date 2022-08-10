Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Simon, 70, is best known for appearing in the popular series between 1996 to 2014 and is the founder of Wildlife Aid – one of the UK’s biggest wildlife charities.

The TV star has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of lung cancer.

He began undergoing chemotherapy last month, but unfortunately, the cancer has been caught too late to be cured.

Speaking to Surrey Live, he said: “I spent the first week in panic mode, not knowing what to do. Then I thought, you can either bend to it or knuckle down and get on with things.

“They have given me no idea of the timescale. It could be weeks; it could be years. Until we have gone through the chemo we don’t know what’s going on. But I shall remain positive.”

Simon Cowell is known for his Wildlife SOS fame (Credit: YouTube)

Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell diagnosed with cancer

Simon’s tragic diagnosis was revealed by Simon’s Wildlife Aid Foundation.

It revealed that following a routine hospital visit, doctors discovered that Simon had a very aggressive form of cancer.

The organisation said in a statement: “At the end of June, after a routine clinical scan, Simon Cowell, our founder, and much-loved face of the TV series Wildlife SOS received some devastating news.

“He has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer that is terminal.”

Simon Cowell rose to fame on Wildlife SOS (Credit: YouTube)

A JustGiving page, Simon’s Last Wish, has been launched in a bid to raise a whopping £4 million to help toward the protection of animals.

The organisation went on to add that any money donated would help to continue the cause that Simon has fought for all his life.

It said: “He has devoted his life to saving wild animals that couldn’t help themselves. Hundreds of thousands have been given a second chance thanks to his compassion and dedication. Tragically, for him, there will be no second chances.

“Now, as his last wish, he is asking for YOUR help to continue his legacy and protect the lives of generations of wildlife to come.”

Read more: Samantha Womack reveals she has breast cancer as Twitter fans offer support

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.