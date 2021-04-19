Ackley Bridge returns to Channel 4 this week with a brand new fourth series – but how many episodes is it and is this the last series?

And why is Ackley Bridge on at 6pm?

Here’s everything you need to know about the award-winning multicultural secondary school drama.

Ackley Bridge pupils Razia and Hayley, played by Nazmeen Kausar and Cody Ryan (Credit: Channel 4 / Stuart Wood)

Ackley Bridge series four

The series set in a Yorkshire mill town returns with a brand new format, some fresh faces, and familiar favourite characters.

Kayla and Fizza forge a friendship with new boy Johnny, who enrols in their class and ruffles plenty of feathers throughout the school.

He arrives on horseback as part of a traveller community determined to set up camp on school grounds.

Also joining Year 11 is Kaneez’s nephew from Manchester.

Meanwhile, Martin experiences a baptism of fire as acting head teacher, and Kayla finds herself at the centre of a cruel prank that goes viral across the school.

Jo Joyner, Sunetra Sarker and Robert James Collier return, while former Corrie star Connor McIntyre – aka Pat Phelan – joins the cast as Grandad Cooper.

Why is Ackley Bridge on at 6pm?

Fans of the Channel school drama have noticed the show will not air during its familiar slot of 8pm.

The fourth series will instead air at the earlier time of 6pm.

The half-hour episodes will be shown on consecutive days stripped across the next two weeks at this new teatime slot.

Now the drama is bring treated like the soap opera it has always most closely resembled.

Ackley Bridge now forms a double bill with Hollyoaks on weeknights.

Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama, said: “We’ve put younger viewers squarely at the heart of our new strategy, making each episode a snappy 30 minutes and moving the time slot to the brand-new time of 6pm.

“Sandwiched between The Simpsons and Hollyoaks, Channel 4 will truly own teatime!”

Kaneez and Martin, played by Sunetra Sarker and Robert James-Coller (Credit: Stuart Wood / Channel 4)

How many episodes is it?

Series four of Ackley Bridge is 10 episodes.

The episodes air every weeknight at 6pm, before Hollyoaks.

Season one of the series was only six episodes, while season two and three were 12 and eight respectively.

Is this the last series?

Viewers feared the show had been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Ackley Bridge series four was originally due to air in September 2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19.

Channel 4 have not confirmed as yet if there will be a fifth series.

Ackley Bridge returns with a new time slot and some new faces (Credit: Stuart Wood / Channel 4)

What happened at the end of series three?

The climax of series three witnessed the end of an era at Ackley Bridge College as Nas struggled under the pressure of A-Level exams.

The final 10 minutes of the show saw Nas seemingly break up with Sam, scatter Missy’s ashes, and leave her friends and family behind.

Meanwhile, Mandy and Martin forced Sue to help Cory get his life back on track.

How can I watch it?

The full series will be made available to watch on the streaming platform All 4 following the release of the first episode.

Binge away!

Ackley Bridge begins on Monday April 19 2021 at 6pm on Channel 4.

