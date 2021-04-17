Coronation Street villain Connor McIntyre has landed a new role in Ackley Bridge.

The Pat Phelan actor will make his debut in the new series of the school drama when it returns on Monday April 19.

Connor McIntyre will appear in Ackley Bridge as Grandad Cooper (Credit: Channel 4)

He will be playing new character Johnny’s grandfather – Grandad Cooper in the Channel 4 series.

Described as a kindly man, he is worlds away from his Corrie villain character who terrorised Weatherfield for five years until his death in 2018.

In his time Phelan bumped off Vinny Ashford, Andy Carver, and Luke Britton, and watched on as Michael Rodwell died from a heart attack.

However the actor has hinted he wants to return to the soap – despite Pat’s demise.

While his alter ego was finally killed by Anna Windass (Debbie Rush), Connor has hinted he would be keen to return to the cobbles.

In response to a fan who tweeted asking him to “hurry up and come back”, he replied using three laughing emojis, and a prayer emoji, as well as putting up a picture of himself giving the thumbs up.

Connor McIntyre wants to return to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He also responded to several other calls for his cobbles comeback by writing: “#PhelanTheLove”

And Connor appears to be up for returning to Corrie as another character.

One fan messaged the star suggesting he could make a Weatherfield comeback as “Pat’s identical twin Mick Phelan”, who could be “hell bent on revenge for the loss of his angelic brother”.

Connor replied with a prayer emoji.

The actor clinched the Best Bad Boy gong at the Inside Soap Awards in 2018, just months before Phelan’s reign of terror came to an end, and the star felt grateful to be up there in cobbles folklore as one of the show’s most notorious villains.

He told BANG Showbiz: “I think it’s been Coronation Street’s year.

“As great as the other shows have been, Coronation Street have really smashed it this year.

“I’ve nothing but gratitude. I came for three episodes and here we are all this time later.

“Now, no matter what, I’m one of those Corrie villains.”

