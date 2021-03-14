Grace is the latest detective drama to take over the Sunday night feature slot on ITV1, kicking off this weekend with its first film Dead Simple – but who plays DS Bella Moy in Grace?

Viewers will recognise Laura Elphinstone for her previous role in Line of Duty – and THAT scene with Kate Fleming.

In ITV’s Grace she portrays police officer Bella, who helps titular hero Roy Grace solve crimes.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Grace kicks off with its first film entitled Dead Simple, based on the Peter James book of the same name (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Bella Moy in Grace?

Sunderland-born Laura Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy in ITV’s Grace.

Bella assists DS Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branston when they investigate the death of a groom-to-be on his stag do.

Wealthy businessmen Michael Harrison disappears during the night – and four of his friends end up dead.

Was it a stag prank gone wrong? Or something much more sinister?

The film Dead Simple marks the first of ITV1’s adaptations of Peter James’ famous Roy Grace novels.

The second Looking Good Dead will air later this year with the same cast of cops.

Laura Elphinstone as Crystal in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays DS Bella Moy in Grace? What else has Laura Elphinstone been in?

Laura Elphinstone is one of those faces you’ll recognise from numerous top TV shows and films.

She’s been on our TV screens since her first role as Car Darch in the adaptation of Tess of the D’Urbervilles opposite Gemma Arterton and Eddie Redmayne.

She went on to star in Doctors, Holby City, Vera and Peterloo.

The jobbing actress was the 70th actress to act out a birth on the long-running Call the Midwife in 2017.

Laura portrayed Michelle Brandyce in Line of Duty (see below), Nora in Game of Thrones, and Oksana in Chenorbyl.

She also played Helen in the 2019 film Military Wives, and Tilly in Des.

She’s a well respected theatre actress, too.

Laura Elphistone in THAT Line of Duty scene

Line of Duty fans will surely know Laura as Michelle in series five of the BBC One cop drama.

Laura’s character bore the brunt of one of the most cutting lines ever delivered in the superb series.

Those watching from home cheered when DS Kate Fleming told jobsworth Brandyce: “Now stop making a [bleep] of yourself, and [bleep] off.”

Mic drop, Kate!

Will Grace be back? What is the second film about?

ITV have already filmed the second of Peter James’ famous Roy Grace novels.

Looking Good Dead will air later this year with the same cast of cops.

It follows DS Grace and DS Branston as they investigate the death of a young woman, whose body is found butchered in Brighton.

Of course, Roy Grace can’t help but think of his own missing wife and her unsolved fate.

Elsewhere in the city, Tom Bryce finds a disc left on a train and simply tries to do the right thing by returning it to its owner.

But this attempted act of kindness makes him the sole witness to that same vicious murder…



Grace airs on ITV1 on Sunday March 14 2021 at 8pm. The second film Looking Good Dead will air later this year.

