Mammals on Prime Video: Who plays Amandine Buckingham? Where is Melia Kreiling from?

James Corden’s new series Mammals has everyone asking the same question – who plays his wife Amandine Buckingham?

Luckily, we’ve got you covered – here’s our in-depth all-you-need-to-know profile of Melia Kreiling.

Amazon Prime Video series Mammals stars James as a chef who discovers his French wife Amandine’s secrets.

Melia Kreiling plays Amandine, but who is she? Is Melia really French?

Here’s all you need to know about Amandine actress Melia Kreiling from Mammals.

Melia Kreiling stars as Amandine in Mammals (Credit: Prime Video)

Who plays Amandine in Mammals?

Melia Kreiling plays Amandine, the lively French wife of chef Jack (James Corden).

Shockingly, she’s struck down by tragedy early in episode one.

And, as events unfold, Jack discovers that Amandine is keeping a LOT of secrets.

The pair met when she was dating a billionaire (played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

She loves glamour and the high life – but can Jack give her what she needs?

And after what he discovers, can their marriage survive?

What else has Melia Kreiling been in?

Fans of The Borgias will recognise Melia as Bianca Gonzago, the wife of Francesco Gonzago (Patrick O’Kane). She appeared in four episodes of the drama across seasons 2 and 3.

Bianca was a Duchess who had an affair with Rodrigo Borgia, played by Jeremy Irons.

The series was set in Renaissance Italy, and ran from 2011 to 2013.

It was Melia’s big break.

The Borgias aired on Netflix in the UK, and was based on the real-life Borgia family as they moved to control the Catholic church.

In 2017, Melia appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s The Last Tycoon, starring Kelsey Grammer. Set in 1930s Hollywood, she played Hannah Taub, a concert cellist.

Then she went on to land a main role in the second series of CBS’s asteroid-due-to-hit-earth series Salvation.

Melia played brilliant computer scientist Alycia Vrettou.

Later, in 2020, she took another leading role – this time as Ginger Sweet in FX’s Filthy Rich, alongside Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall.

The series followed the ups and downs of the fictional, mega-rich family in Southern USA who created a successful Christian TV network.

James Corden and Melia Kreiling as Jamie and Amandine in Mammals (Credit: Prime Video)

Who did Melia Kreiling play in Guardians of the Galaxy?

In 2014, Melia appeared in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy as alien Bereet.

Her character had a fling early in the film with Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt.

On set, she broke one of her back teeth and stuck it back in with chewing gum!

“It was my first experience on a big movie set so I was very nervous,” says Melia.

“I was wearing these big yellow contact lenses so my peripheral vision was really tight so I couldn’t see anything.

“Things were exploding in the scene and there was fake rubble. I went over something (in a battle scene) and I don’t know how it happened but my back molar cracked right off.

“I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it so I popped some Advil (painkillers) and chewed some gum which secured it!”

Who plays Daliyah Al-Yasbek in Tyrant?

After Guardians of the Galaxy, Melia played the recurring role of Daliyah Al-Yasbek in the FX series Tyrant.

Tyrant was set in the Middle East.

The political drama ran for three seasons, but was cancelled due to declining viewers.

Melia Kreiling’s star is on the rise (Credit: Prime Video)

Is Melia in Emily in Paris?

Melia Kreiling’s next project is a role in the new season of Emily in Paris.

She reveals she was cast in the summer of 2022.

Speaking to WWD, she said: “Emily in Paris came about in the summertime.

“I was back in Europe just to see family, and a casting director over there suggested me for this part.

“I just auditioned and was really excited about it because who doesn’t love Emily in Paris?

“It was a perfect summer job, honestly, being in Paris with all these wonderful people, because they really are just great.

“They’re so fun and their sets are so fun.”

She remained tight-lipped about her role, though, merely teasing: “I can say very little.

“But I can say that I play a visual artist who goes to Paris to exhibit her work at Camille’s Gallery.”

Who plays Amandine in Mammals? How old is Melia Kreiling?

Melia was born on October 06 1990.

That makes her currently 32 years of age.

She is the daughter of an American father, Randall A. Kreiling, and a Greek mother, Katia Dimopoulou.

She grew up in Athens where she attended an English school.

Afterwards, she attended the National State School of Dance.

After moving to Great Britain, she studied at the University of Winchester and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds.

Who plays Amandine in Mammals? Super-glam actress Melia Kreiling does! (Credit: Splash)

Where is Melia from? Is she French?

Melia was born in Switzerland, grew up in Greece and studied in the UK!

On her Instagram account, she writes: “I’m not Swiss.”

So despite her wonderful French accent as Amandine in Mammals, she isn’t French!

But being able to speak different languages helped her play the part.

“There were definitely a lot of elements of the story (in Mammals) that I felt close to,” says Melia.

“A lot of times there are nuances, shades and rhythms in what you’re trying to say that don’t translate directly.

“I thought that was really interesting in a character who’s placed in the middle of an all-British story.”

Does Melia Kreiling have a partner or husband?

It’s not known if Melia Kreiling has a boyfriend, partner, or significant other.

The actress has not gone public with anyone, and a quick stalk of her social media channels shows no sign of any arm candy.

In 2019, she was rumoured to be dating boyfriend Evan Schiller.

She did not confirm or deny the rumours at the time.

Who plays Amandine in Mammals? What’s Melia Kreiling’s official Instagram account?

Melia Kreiling is on Instagram.

Her official account is @meliakreiling.

The actress frequently posts sickeningly stunning selfies from glamorous locations.

Even cuter, perhaps, are her collection of pets, including a cat and a dog.

All six episodes of Mammals are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday November 11 2022

