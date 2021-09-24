Who is Rob Bell? He is the host of Lighthouses – Building the Impossible on Channel 5

Rob Bell returns to Channel 5 with another fascinating documentary – this time about some of the UK’s most amazing lighthouses – but who is he?

What is he famous for, how old is he, and is he single?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Presenter Rob Bell hosts Lighthouses – Building the Impossible (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Rob Bell?

Rob Bell is a British TV presenter, adventurer and engineer.

He has probably best known for presenting a variety of TV programmes across the BBC, Channel 5 and other channels.

Rob started out on the BBC series Engineering Giants.

He co-hosted the show with comedian Tom Wrigglesworth in 2013.

The same year, he presented the Travel Channel programme Rob Bell’s Engineering Enigmas and its series Man Vs World.

He also fronted the Channel 5 six-part series Underground Britain.

Rob has presented Tank Men, Britain’s Greatest Bridges Inside the Tube – Going Underground and Secret Nazi Bases.

In 2021, Rob presented the Channel 5 series London’s Greatest Bridges with Rob Bell.

What else should you know about Rob Bell?

Well he’s certainly not lazy…

In 2015, Rob Bell became one of a very few people to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

He completed the week-long marathons for the Travel Channel series Monster Marathon Challenge.

Rob describes himself as a “TV presenter, engineer, adventurer, broadcaster, thrillseeker and idiot”.

According to his official website, Rob has a “thirst for understanding how things work”.

The description continues: “He also loves pushing his own physical limits through adventure and endurance sports.

“His passion for the outdoors and nature has seen him travel widely within the UK and around the world – both on and off screen.

“Alternatively, in quieter moments, he’s likely to be found in his little workshop – just tinkering.”

Rob Bell hosts Onboard Britain’s Nuclear Submarine – Trident (Credit: Channel 5)

How old is he and where is he from?

Rob was born in 1979 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

He is currently 41 years old.

His father’s work with General Motors took the family to the US when Rob was six, and later to Paris.

He went on to achieve a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with French at the University of Bath.

Rob is not to be confused with the American author, speaker and former pastor of the same name.

Does Rob Bell have a girlfriend?

The TV presenter is believed to be dating Lisa Hales.

He has previously shared photos of them together on Instagram.

Whether she is a good friend of more remains to be seen…

Watch this space!

Rob has been on our TV screens since 2013 (Credit: Channel 5)

Rob Bell hosts Lighthouses: Building the Impossible

Presenter Rob uncovers the incredible stories behind Scotland’s mighty Bell Rock lighthouse.

The lighthouse is considered an engineering marvel built on a deadly submerged reef in the treacherous North Sea.

Eleven miles offshore, this light has stood strong for over 200 years.

But, at the start of the 19th century, the reef was a menace causing innumerable wrecks and drowning countless mariners.

Engineer Robert Stevenson proved that something could be done to stop Bell Rock claiming so many lives.

Lighthouses: Building the Impossible continues on Friday September 24 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

