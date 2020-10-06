Jodie Whittaker is in tears on Who Do You Think You Are? as she learns that her great-grandfather might have had to bury his own stepson.

The Doctor Who actress, 38, is due to feature on the latest series of the popular BBC One documentary programme.

What happens in Jodie Whittaker’s Who Do You Think You Are?

In the first episode of the new series, Jodie learns all about a great-uncle on her father’s side who tragically lost his life, age 24, in the First World War.

The documentary reveals that Walter Clements went off to fight in the conflict after working as a porter at a military hospital in England.

Jodie praises ‘hero’ Walter for going off to battle voluntarily, despite witnessing first hand the horrific injuries of those coming back from France.

She says in the documentary: “He will have seen death on a daily basis, and I don’t think seeing that, you would have the naivety to think you’re going to be okay.

“Bricking it but doing it; that’s a hero to me.”

Jodie questions why he would have been so willing to go off and give his life – and wonders what kind of connection he shared with his family.

She learns that Walter was born in Yorkshire, but didn’t move to London with his mother, Eliza, and step-father, George, when they moved there.

They had a number of other children, including Jodie’s grandmother, Greta Verdun Bedford. However, Walter doesn’t seem to be a part of the family in any of the records Jodie looked over.

Walter was injured in the war. And despite the fact he could have applied to continue in a non-combat role, he decided to go back out to fight in the war effort.

However, he was injured again, much more seriously this time, and was sent to a hospital near Manchester.

Jodie fears that Walter might have died without his mother, step-father and younger siblings at his bedside.

But one detail about his death and burial proves that the family must have been involved.

Earlier in the episode, Jodie learns that Walter’s step-father, George, was a grave digger in East Finchley, London.

And records show that Walter – although he had lived much of his life in Yorkshire – was buried at a graveyard in East Finchley. It was the same one where step-dad George worked as a grave digger.

Jodie says, voice welling with emotion: “That’s going to make me cry. It feels like there’s been an involvement here from Eliza. That she knew he was in that hospital and then she got to bring him back to her home. And for the rest of her life…

She adds, fighting back tears: “Ah god, so upsetting.

“She has her nine children around her. And for those other children, they’ve got this place to come to and to celebrate someone’s little life.”

– Who Do You Think You Are? starts on Monday (October 12) at 9pm on BBC One

