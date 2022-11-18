Who did Coronation Street newcomer Ciaran Griffiths play in Waterloo Road?

Ciaran Griffiths was a part of BBC series Waterloo Road in series six.

Ciaran has recently joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street, but who did he play in Waterloo Road?

Who did Ciaran Griffiths play in Waterloo Road?

Ciaran Griffiths appeared in four episodes of Waterloo Road.

He appeared in series six playing character Dylan Hodge.

Bex Fisher and Dylan Hodge

Karen Fisher took over as headteacher of Waterloo Road at the beginning of series six.

Her kids Jess, played by Linzey Cocker and Harry, played by Cel Spellman, were also pupils at the school.

However she admitted to her Deputy Head Chris Mead that she had a third child, Bex.

Bex had gone missing over a year before.

Police had tried to look for her and while Karen believed she was taken, her husband and Bex’s dad, Charlie, believed she ran away due to her behaviour before she went missing.

In series 6 episode 10, a now 18-year-old Bex returned to her family, played by Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien.

She asked her family not to ask about where she had been and just to be happy she returned.

Bex went back to school, enrolling at Waterloo Road.

However Jess quickly noticed her sister was scared of someone.

It turned out Bex was scared of her ex-boyfriend, Dylan Hodge.

Bex warned him to keep away from her and her family, but he followed and met Jess on a night out.

Jess had no idea who he was as he told her his name was Ewan.

Bex knew Jess had a new boyfriend but had no idea it was Hodge.

Meanwhile at school, boys found a pornographic video of Bex online. When it came to Karen’s attention, Bex told her mum that in the year she had been away, Dylan had got her to film these videos.

Bex also found out Dylan had been seeing Jess and had a video of her that he would post online if Bex didn’t come with him.

Scared, Bex agreed to go back to Hodge if he deleted the video of Jess.

What happened to Dylan Hodge in Waterloo Road?

Bex went off with Hodge. But Jess and Bex secretly met up in a cafe.

Later Jess rang Hodge telling him she wanted to talk.

Karen and Chris agreed to this and they would watch.

But when Hodge said he would take Jess to see Bex, she got in the car.

At a flat, Hodge told Bex she was going to star in ‘another movie’ and forced her to put make up on.

But while he was distracted Bex texted her mum where they were.

When Hodge found out he tried to drag Bex away.

Luckily the police turned up just in time and Hodge was arrested.

Ciaran Griffiths is joining Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What has Ciaran Griffiths been in?

Ciaran starred in Shameless as Micky McGuire.

After Waterloo Road he appeared in many TV shows including Moving On, Vera Cold Feet, EastEnders and The Bay.

It was recently announced he will be joining Coronation Street as Jacob Hay’s dad, Damon.

Waterloo Road will return to the BBC next year. All previous series are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

