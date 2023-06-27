ITV announces return of ‘iconic’ gameshow with Graham Norton confirmed to host

ITV has announced the return of an “iconic” gameshow with TV favourite Graham Norton confirmed as the host – Wheel of Fortune is back!

Wheel of Fortune will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. Contestants will once again play the game where you spin to win. The game show originally ran in the UK between 1988 and 2001. It was presented by Nicky Campbell, Bradley Walsh, John Leslie and Paul Hendy throughout the years.

Graham Norton will host eight new episodes including two celeb specials (Credit: SO Television LTD)

Wheel of Fortune is coming back in 2024

The game show will return to ITV for eight episodes next year, including two celebrity specials. The epic game show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a life-changing cash prize. Sound familiar? That’s where This Morning pinched the idea from!

The game combines skill and luck, with the turn of a wheel securing a cash value before contestants pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle, they win multiples of that amount. But the pressure is always towering over them. They could lose everything with the spin of a wheel which contains “bankrupts” and “lose a turn”. These spins could knock a contestant’s entire winnings out.

Cash isn’t the only thing that contestants can win. Some exciting prizes are added to their cash pot will help them reach the bonus round. Everything is up for grabs but one lucky contestant will get the chance to add big money to their cash pot and hopefully take it home.

Wheel of Fortune previously aired between 1988 and 2001 in the UK (Credit: Youtube)

Graham Norton ‘beyond excited’ to host Wheel of Fortune

Host Graham Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first-ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

The Irish presenter worked as the assistant on ITV’s short-lived saucy game show Carnal Knowledge. Since then, Graham rose to fame as a chat show host, beginning with shows on Channel 4.

Since 2007, he’s posted the popular Graham Norton Show on BBC, welcoming some of the most famous faces from Hollywood. Graham also provides the UK commentary for Eurovision every year and fronted the show when the UK hosted for Ukraine this year.

My first-ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV added: “We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.”

Sunil Pated, CEO of production company Whisper also said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing such a well-known and globally loved show to ITV primetime, and of course, to be working with the incredible Graham Norton, who we know will bring the show alive for contestants and audiences alike.”

Read more: Jane McDonald dealt blow over big ITV show role

Wheel of Fortune returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.