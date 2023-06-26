Jane McDonald dealt blow over big ITV show role

Jane McDonald is reportedly not the best fit for a particular role on Dancing On Ice, according to a PR expert.

Expert Jordan James has insisted that Jane may not be a suitable replacement for Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice.

Although Jane replaced Phillip as the host of this year’s British Soap Awards, Jordan has stated that Dancing On Ice may need a different presenter.

Jane McDonald replaced Phillip Schofield as a host on the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Could Jane McDonald host Dancing On Ice?

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, Jordan said: “The This Morning couch isn’t the only empty space that needs to be filled, with Phillip Schofield’s not-so-graceful bowing out from television, with his gig on Dancing On Ice currently needing to be filled.

I think the show could do with drawing in a younger audience with a more well-known co-host.

“Once another instance for the public to get a fill of the iconic Phillip-Holly dynamic, the show is now scrambling to find someone to fill the once-beloved star’s shoes.”

The founder of Unlockd PR added: “Jane McDonald has been rumoured to be one of the potential co-hosts. While Jane is generally liked by the public, I think the show could do with drawing in a younger audience with a more well-known co-host.”

Phillip Schofield stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague (Credit: Cover Images)

The PR expert went on to suggest Alison Hammond, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Lady Leshurr as possible replacements. Jordan also suggested Stephen Mulhern, Christopher Dean, Jason Donovan and Brendan Cole.

He said: “It would be wise to go for a male co-star with some dancing and/or skating experience. To make it feel like this they’re giving us Schofield 2.0.”

Phillip hosted Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby between 2006 and 2011. And then from 2018 to 2022.

Phillip Schofield ITV departure

Back in May, Phillip stepped down from his roles at ITV. He also admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague on This Morning.

In a statement, he said: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

ITV previously declined to comment on rumours about Phil’s DOI replacement.

