What is the Children in Need song and who sings with Kylie and Cher?

Children In Need has unveiled its 2020 charity song.

The release of its annual song has become a treasured event in the calendar, with some of music’s biggest names lending their voices all in the name of charity.

And as a result, this year is no different…

The Children In Need Single is a cover of Oasis single Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Credit: BBC)

What is this year’s Children In Need single?

Children In Need singles have been a big deal for years.

However, this year things are being done a little differently.

BBC Radio 2 has recorded the single, a cover of Oasis’ Stop Crying Your Heart Out, to help raise funds.

“This year more than ever, children and young people across the UK need our help,” said the charity’s director.

“The single will not only raise vital funds, but demonstrate that we are here for children and young people.”

The music video was directed by Phill Deacon, who produced the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge All-stars video.

A minimum of 50p from the sale of each download in the UK will go to the charity.

Kylie Minogue is among the voices on the track (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who sings on the Children In Need cover?

This year’s charity single features arguably the most start-studded line-up yet.

Pop icons Cher and Kylie Minogue top the billing. However, that’s not all, and they’re joined by the likes of Robbie Williams, Mel C and Nile Rodgers.

The artists that have lent their voice to the track in full are: Bryan Adams, Izzy Bizu, Cher, Clean Bandit, Mel C, Jamie Cullum, Ella Eyre, Paloma Faith, Rebecca Ferguson, Jess Glynne, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Lenny Kravitz, KSI, Lauv, Ava Max, Kylie Minogue, James Morrison, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers, Jack Savoretti, Jay Sean, Anoushka Shankar, Robbie Williams and Yola.

Girls Aloud have previously taken part (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who has previously recorded the Children In Need single?

It is a huge honour to be asked to take part in the annual event.

In the past, acts including Girls Aloud, Sugababes, S Club 7 and Spice Girls have all released Children In Need singles.

However, the last two singles have failed to chart in the UK.

