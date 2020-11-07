Christmas has come early at Aldi – the supermarket chain has already launched its TV advert for the 2020 festive season.

And the clip has really struck a chord with viewers, who’ve had to face months of misery due to the coronavirus.

Many took to social media to say how much they loved the advert, which once again features Aldi favourite Kevin the Carrot.

And some even admitted that the 90-second film had left them in TEARS.

Festive classic

This year’s advert sees Kevin the Carrot trying to find his way home for Christmas, having parachuted into a snowy wilderness.

Narrated by Jim Broadbent, the short movie follows Kevin as he teams up with a hedgehog and then Santa Claus (Colm Meaney) in an attempt to get back to his family.

The advert has a real cinematic feel, due in part to its use of the stirring soundtrack from festive film classic Home Alone.

There’s even a visual reference to children’s favourite ET: The Extra Terrestrial.

So it’s no wonder that many viewers have been left feeling emotional after watching it.

One wrote on Twitter: “Why am I crying at the Aldi Christmas advert.”

Another added: “Lockdown day 2 and I’m welling up at Aldi’s Christmas advert.”

The Aldi advert has a visual reference to ET: The Extra Terrestrial (Credit: Aldi)

A third viewer pointed out: “Feels normal and nostalgic in the middle of these extraordinary times.”

And a fourth declared: “Aldi might have already won Christmas advert of the year.”

Not everyone was smitten by the advert, though, and a number of viewers thought that it was a tad early to be showing a festive clip.

One commented: “Santa just wished me a Happy Christmas on an Aldi advert. Let’s get this weekend out the way first mate.”

Kevin the Carrot looks so cute in the ad (Credit: Aldi)

Christmas goodies

And another scoffed: “It’s [expletive] November not Christmas. Kevin will go in the blender if I get my hands on him.”

If you are one of those who’s planning to start your Christmas shopping soon, then Aldi is stocking some lovely goodies this year.

These include adorable Belgian chocolate figurines, priced at £2.69 each.

You can choose from a selection of festive figurines (Credit: Aldi)

And equally tempting is a specially selected 30-month matured Christmas pudding (£9.99), which would go down a treat with custard or brandy sauce.

They probably sell carrots, too, but after watching the Christmas advert, you might have second thoughts about those.

