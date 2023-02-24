My Family was a beloved BBC sitcom which followed the Harper family for 11 series from 2000 until 2011, but where are the original cast now?

The sitcom aired over 100 episodes before the show was axed in 2011, and the Harper family actors have been up to a lot since.

With one star giving up acting, here’s where the cast of My Family are now…

Actor Kris Marshall left My Family in 2005 (Credit: BBC)

Kris Marshall played Nick Harper in My Family

Kris Marshall, 49, played the eldest Harper son, Nick. Often driving his father mad with his laid-back attitude, Nick was constantly changing jobs and losing money.

But Kris departed the series early in 2005, with Nick finally flying the nest and moving into his own flat.

At the time Kris said he left the show to avoid being type-cast. He said: “I couldn’t play a stoned loon forever.

“When my aunt started calling me Nick I knew it was time to leave.”

My Family was one of Kris Marshall’s first big roles, and his success has continued since.

Kris went on to star in Richard Curtis’ film Love Actually as the fun-loving Colin who heads out to America.

Kris eventually went on to star in Death in Paradise as DI Humphrey Goodman. He left the show in 2017 to spend more time with his family.

In recent years, Kris has starred in period drama Sanditon as Tom, the eldest of the Parker brothers.

Kris is leading the cast of Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, as Humphrey and Martha make a new start in Shipton Abbott.

Robert Lindsay recently starred in a major Disney film (Credit: BBC/Cover Images)

Where are the My Family cast now: Robert Lindsay as Ben Harper

Robert Lindsay, 73, led the My Family cast as Ben Harper, the cynical father to Nick, Janey and Michael.

The hardworking dentist always wanted to relax after work – which of course never happened with his family.

Robert Lindsay starred in all 11 series of My Family, before the show ended in 2011.

And he’s had a lot of great roles since.

He’s starred in Spy, Atlantis and Genius.

In 2019, he played King John alongside Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In recent years, Robert has starred in the CBBC series Dodger as wealthy Victorian 2nd Viscount Melbourne.

He also returned to the West End in 2021, playing Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.

Robert has been open about his struggle with depression, using yellow-tinted glasses and light therapy to help tackle his Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Zoë Wanamaker now stars in a popular Netflix series (Credit: BBC/Cover Images)

Where is Zoë Wanamaker who played Susan Harper now?

Zoë Wanamaker, 73, played mum Susan Harper, a control freak and terrible cook, Susan often got her way with her husband and kids.

Zoë also starred in all 11 series of My Family. After the show ended, Zoë starred in the award-winning film My Week With Marilyn as Paula Strasberg.

She starred in series including Mr Selfridge, Girlfriends and Britannia.

She recently joined Netflix‘s fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and is set to return for the second series as Baghra.

Zoë, who is of Ukrainian-Jewish descent, has been supporting Ukrainian families to settle after the war with Russia began last year.

Actress Daniela Denby-Ashe recently starred in the BBC sitcom Mum (Credit: BBC)

Daniela Denby-Ashe played Janey Harper

Daniela Denby-Ashe, 44, played boy-mad daughter Janey Harper. Janey briefly departed the series to go to university, before returning pregnant and dropping out of uni.

Prior to starring in My Family, Daniela was best known for playing Sarah Hills in EastEnders.

After My Family ended, Daniela joined the cast of Waterloo Road as successful businesswoman Lorraine Donnegan. She set up a new school in Scotland and had a brief romance with Nikki Boston.

In recent years, Daniela has guest starred in Silent Witness and Mum.

She also provides the voice of Snowball on Disney’s cartoon 101 Dalmatian Street.

Gabriel Thomson announced he is pursuing a career as a lawyer in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

My Family cast now: Gabriel Thomson as Michael Harper

Gabriel Thomson, 36, played the youngest of the Harper siblings, Michael in all 11 series of the show.

The geeky and sensible Michael often got the rest of his family out of trouble.

Gabriel was reportedly a favourite to play Harry Potter, but lost out to Daniel Radcliffe.

In 2008, Gabriel was arrested at age 21 for possession of cocaine and cannabis.

In 2015, Gabriel announced he was taking a break from acting to pursue a career as a human rights lawyer.

He told The Islington Gazette: “I wanted to pursue a career that makes a difference.”

He has starred in the horror film A Little More Flesh and the short film The Score as he reportedly completes his studies.

Where are the rest of the My Family cast now?

Tayler Marshall played Janey’s son Kenzo Harper, for over five years.

The 23-year-old star is still acting, most recently guest-starring in Casualty in 2019.

He is set to star in two upcoming short films: Reality Bites and Reverse Catfish.

Siobhan Hayes played Ben’s cousin Abi Harper from 2002 until 2008.

She went on to star as Henry’s mother in Horrid Henry: The Movie, and recently featured in adverts for Specsavers and McDonald’s.

Keiron Self played Roger Bailey, a fellow dentist and nemesis to Ben. He returned to High Hopes as PC Claude Cox after My Family and recently guest-starred in The Undeclared War.

Rhodri Meilir played Alfie Butts, a friend of Nick who replaced him in the household after Nick’s departure.

In 2018, he began starring as Dilwyn on BBC Three’s In My Skin and also starred in the drama series Hidden.

Read more: First look at late Ruth Madoc in her last ever TV role as Rosie Colbert in Beyond Paradise

My Family series 1-11 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Do you miss My Family? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.