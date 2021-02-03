What else has Ben actor in The Drowning Dara Devaney been in?

Dara Devaney, Ben in The Drowning, is an Irish actor with a number of TV and film credits to his name.

In the Channel 5 drama, his character is the husband of Jill Halfpenny’s Jodie.

Read on to find out more about Dara Devaney’s acting career.

Irish actor Dara Devaney plays Ben in The Drowning (Credit: Tuairisc / YouTube)

Who is Dara Devaney, the actor who plays Ben in The Drowning?

Dara is an award-winning actor from Ireland and is a fluent Irish speaker.

The star has been acting since the mid ’90s, when he appeared in an Irish series called Ros na Rún.

Dara’s character is Jodie’s ex, father of Tom (Credit: TG4/ YouTube)

What has Dara been in?

Dara’s first big role was in the TV series Camelot.

He played a character called Harwel in several episodes of the programme, which originally aired in 2011 and starred several big Hollywood actors.

Read more: The Drowning series on Channel 5: Viewers share their theories after episode two

Other stars in that series included Joseph Fiennes, Eva Green and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Films Dara has appeared in include Pursuit (2015), Penance (2018) and Monster (2019).

He was also in the TV show Dominion Creek and played Séamus Connolly – one of three Irish emigrant brothers who travel to the Yukon during the Klondike gold rush in the 1890s.

Don’t let your happiness be determined by other people’s opinion of you.

Dara nabbed an Irish Film and Television Award for his part in the show.

Another film he was in was boxing drama Float Like A Butterfly, which centres on the struggles of Irish travellers in 1960 and ’70s.

In a chat with the Irish Film & Television Network, he said of his role in it: “I had to shake off the notion that I was representing an entire culture or gender in my performance. With [director Carmel Winters], we kept bringing the focus back to my character Micheal and his own unique story while still trying to ensure that it was true to the culture and the times.”

Asked what advice he would have for an aspiring actor, Dara said: “Don’t let your happiness be determined by other people’s opinion of you.

“Just do your best and enjoy it!”

Dara in the show Dominion Creek (Credit: Galway Film Fleadh – YouTube)

Dara’s role as Ben in The Drowning

In The Drowning, Dara plays Ben, father of Jodie’s son Tom.

The story started with Jodie suspecting that her boy, who supposedly drowned years ago, was still alive. That’s after she met a teenager called Daniel who looks just like him.

The drama sees Ben refusing to accept his son is still alive, at one point joining Jodie’s family in pushing to have Tom formally declared dead.

Dara isn’t particularly active on social media (Credit: Galway Film Fleadh – YouTube)

Is Dara Devaney on Instagram?

Yes, Dara has an Instagram account.

However, he doesn’t post often and doesn’t have a huge following on the social media site, with just a few hundred followers.

Read more: Daniel in The Drowning is played by actor Cody Molko who has a VERY famous musician dad!

Similarly, he isn’t particularly active on Twitter.

Fans can find him on both websites on the handle @devaneydara.

What do you think of Dara Devaney playing Ben in The Drowning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.