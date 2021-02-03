Channel 5 series The Drowning continued last night (Tuesday, February 2) and viewers have offered their theories on the truth behind Tom’s disappearance.

In the identity drama, former EastEnders actress Jill Halfpenny‘s character, Jodie, is seeking answers over what happened to her son.

Tom supposedly drowned 10 years ago, but in the first episode, she saw a teenager named Daniel and felt certain it was her boy, particularly as he had the same curved scar under his eye.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode two.

The Drowning continued last night and viewers shared their theories (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened in the second episode of Channel 5 series The Drowning?

In episode two, after getting a job at Daniel’s (Cody Molko) school using a fake DBS certificate in the first instalment, Jodie grew closer to the teenager.

She learned more about his fraught relationship with his strict father, Mark (Rupert Penry-Jones).

Rupert Penry-Jones as Mark in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

Her family, meanwhile, made moves to have Tom officially declared dead.

But Jodie wouldn’t have it, fuming at her mum Lynn (Deborah Findlay), brother Jason (Jonas Armstrong), her ex, Tom’s father Ben (Dara Devaney) and Ben’s new partner, Jodie’s former friend Kate (Deirdre Mullins).

At the end of the episode, Jodie took Daniel in after he rowed with his father over his dead mum. Daniel complained that Mark never speaks about her. He also revealed in the episode that he can’t remember anything from when he was four – around the time his mum died.

Read more: The Drowning on C5: Jill Halfpenny channels real-life grief from death of partner into role

At Jodie’s, Daniel said he thinks he is her son.

Jodie took Daniel in after he ran away from home (Credit: Channel 5)

Theories on The Drowning after episode two

On Twitter, viewers revealed their theories for what’s going on.

Jodie hurt Tom

Some said they think Daniel won’t turn out to be Tom.

A number of viewers think Jodie might have hurt Tom and suspect the family is hiding his new identity to protect him.

Kate killed Jodie’s son

Others think Ben’s new partner, Kate, might have killed Tom.

Doing so would have allowed her to get closer to, and steal, Jodie’s then-husband.

My theory – her son is dead and family members know what happened.

Miss Towne knows something

Some viewers think Miss Towne knows something about Daniel’s real identity.

She has been abnormally suspicious of Jodie, and protective of Daniel, from the start.

Jason was involved in Tom’s disappearance

Another theory is that Jodie’s brother, Jason, had something to do with it.

At this point, viewers know Jodie and her family were at a lakeside when Tom supposedly went into water and drowned, although they never recovered a body.

They also know there was another couple, whom the family aren’t able to identify, at the lake that day.

Tom witnessed something he shouldn’t have

Others have suggested that Mark killed his wife – and Tom saw something incriminating while at the lake with his family.

Viewers have suggested that Mark kidnapped Tom to keep him quiet.

Some viewers suspect Jodie hurt her son Tom (Credit: Channel 5)

What are Channel 5 viewers saying about the series?

One tweeted: “#TheDrowning why is that other teacher so interested in her? I think she’s the partner of the father.”

A second wrote: “Think it’s got something to do with the brother Jason somehow… #TheDrowning.”

A third viewer said: “My theory – her son is dead and family members know what happened; Daniel can’t remember anything before he was four because his dad killed his mum, or the mother tried to kill Daniel and got jailed. #TheDrowning.”

Jodie’s brother, Jason, is also a suspect in viewers’ eyes (Credit: Channel 5)

A fourth put: “So many theories. I will go the ex best friend that was screwing the hubby. She figures, get rid of Tom, get the guy. Four-year-old Tom would trust her so would leave with her at the lake.”

Read more: Daniel in The Drowning is played by actor Cody Molko who has a VERY famous musician dad!

“Latest theory here is she’s had a breakdown and injured her son, causing scar on his face,” said a fifth. “Family pretending to her that he’s dead to protect her. I’m sure that’ll change.”

Another tweeted: “My theory so far – Jodie did something very bad in the past and the kid got taken away from her, all the family know, it’s easier to make her think he’s dead.”

Someone else asked: “Anyone else think [Miss Towne] knows more about Tom/Daniel than she is letting on? #TheDrowning.”

One viewer suggested: “Maybe Mark killed/buried his wife at the lake, Tom wandered off and witnessed this so Mark kept him as his own son.”

#TheDrowning why is that other teacher so interested in her, think she's the partner of the father — Annabel Denton Marsden (@DentonMarsden) February 2, 2021

Think it’s got something to do with the brother Jason somehow… #TheDrowning — Katy Scarlet Taylor (@straightupstyle) February 2, 2021

My theory: her son is dead and family members know what happened ; Daniel can't remember anything before he was 4 because his dad killed his mum, or the mother tried to kill Daniel and got jailed. #TheDrowning — Rachel Sargeant Author (@RachelSargeant3) February 3, 2021

So many theories. I will go the ex best friend that was screwing the hubby that he is now with. The whole "i can't leave her we are married and have Tom". She figures get rid of Tom get the guy. 4 year old Tom would trust her so would leave with her at the lake. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #thedrowning — Lisa (@Lisa20858742) February 2, 2021

Latest theory here is she's had a breakdown and injured her son causing scar on his face. Family pretending to her that he's dead to protect her. Am sure that'll change 🙄#TheDrowning — Fenella (@iwannabluerocky) February 2, 2021

My theory so far – Jodie did something very bad in the past and the kid got taken away from her, all the family know, it’s easier to make her think he’s dead, but it doesn’t explain the internet article so I’m not sure 🤔 #TheDrowning — Demi (@DemiDives) February 2, 2021

Anyone else think the HR lady knows more about Tom/Daniel than she is letting on? #TheDrowning — Elle Skywalker (@elleskywalker28) February 2, 2021

It doesn’t have to be Tom that centres around “The Drowning” but maybe Marks wife? Maybe Mark killed/buried his wife at the lake, Tom wandered off and witnessed this so Mark kept him as his own son and brainwashed him about “his mother” to keep him quiet #TheDrowning — Kitkat 🌸 (@kitkatkrossing) February 2, 2021

What are your theories on Channel 5 series The Drowning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.