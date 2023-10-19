Viewers left fuming as Channel 4 AXES Steph’s Packed Lunch: ‘We need to start a petition’

Steph’s Packed Lunch has been axed by Channel 4, it has been announced today (Thursday, October 19).

The show has been a hit with audiences since launching on the channel back in March 2020.

Channel 4 have axed Steph’s show after over three-and-a-half years.

The show, hosted by Steph McGovern, launched on the channel back in March 2020. However, its days are now numbered on the channel.

In a statement today, Channel 4 revealed that the show will not be making a return once the current series ends in December.

“With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023,” they said.

The statement then continued.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target,” they said.

“We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions,” they then added.

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, Channel 4 spoke of their pride regarding the show.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said they were “incredibly proud of all that Steph’s Packed Lunch has achieved since its launch from Steph’s living room during lockdown nearly four years ago.”

They continued, saying: “We’re so grateful to Steph, Expectation, Can Can, and the brilliant production team for creating a show that kick started our growth in the north of England.

“Steph has not only made the nation’s lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes,” they then added.

Steph herself has yet to speak out about the decision to axe her lunchtime show.

“Such a shame. This show is Daytime TV that doesn’t talk down to it’s audience,” one fan tweeted upon hearing the news.

“Shame, great show,” another said. “The ratings over the last 12 months have been ok for C4 early afternoon, and I’m surprised C4 has axed this,” a third wrote. “This is one of the best daytime shows, always watch it on my lunch break, so disappointed to hear it is ending,” another said.

“Well I’m shocked at this… Best daytime show around!!! @StephLunch we need to start a petition,” a fifth said.

Some viewers even called for Steph to replace Holly on This Morning.

I’m not happy about this! #StephsPackedLunch I hope @StephLunch is now in the running for #ThisMorning Steph comes across really well and would do well,” one viewer said.

“Gutted to hear that #StephsPackedLunch is being axed. It is daytime TV that doesn’t treat viewers as morons and doesn’t chase tabloid headlines. ITV need to poach Steph and get the Packed Lunch format as a refreshed version of @thismorning,” another said.

“They need to give Steph the top job at This Morning then if they are going to axe her show,” a third wrote.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs on weekdays from 12pm on Channel 4.

