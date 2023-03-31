Viewers ‘heartbroken’ by Jason Watkins’ devastating story about daughter Maudie’s death

Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie went out on ITV this week, and viewers were left heartbroken as Jason Watkins discussed the death of his daughter.

The one-off documentary (Thursday, March 30, 2023) detailed how Maudie died of undiagnosed sepsis when she was just two years old.

And understandably, those watching from home were left in floods of tears as Jason and his wife Clara Francis described how she died in a bid to raise awareness of the ‘silent killer’.

Actor Jason Watkins and his wife Clara Francis told the emotional story of their daughter Maudie in Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie (Credit: ITV)

Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie on ITV

The one-off documentary saw Jason Watkins and his wife Clara relive the “grim and unspeakable” tragedy of their daughter’s death.

In gut-wrenching interviews, McDonald & Dodds star Jason and Clara Francis discussed the ordeal of their two-year-old daughter Maude’s death from sepsis in 2011.

Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie saw popular TV actor Jason and wife Clare open up about the living nightmare of finding their daughter Maude dead in bed after being wrongly diagnosed with croup – something that Clara tragically torments herself with.

Maudie died of undiagnosed sepsis, a condition where the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection. Sepsis causes the immune system to go into overdrive and attack the body’s tissues and organs. Since the tragedy, Jason and Clara have been seeking to raise awareness of sepsis.

As the family prepared to move from the flat where Maudie was born and died, the couple felt it was the right time to tell their story and give hope to other bereaved parents.

In extremely emotional scenes, the couple gathered the strength to go through Maude’s things – including a tiny pair of red shoes.

The ITV documentary floored us with its honesty and bravery, and their grief is still all too raw.

Jason Watkins daughter Maudie: What did viewers say?

Viewers were moved to the tears by the ITV documentary.

One tweeted: “I had no words. Just tears. And so much love for you and your kids. So much love.”

Another said: “What a lovely family. I have always thought Jason was a good and versatile actor. He seems to be a lovely and warm guy. Their story of Maudie was heartbreaking. May it save lives. #Sepsis.”

A third wrote: “I watched the story, with Jason Watkins and his wife Clara. I cried all the way through. Losing their daughter Maudie, at 2 and half, to sepsis – they are so brave, and thanks to them for sharing this with us.”

“Wow. Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie. Hug your children a little tighter this evening. A very honest, heartbreaking but beautiful account of their story with #sepsis. Incredible television.”

Jason Watkins comforted his wife Clara when she broke down in tears (Credit: ITV1)

Jason Watkins ‘blown away’ by response to daughter Maudie doc

After the documentary about Jason Watkins’ daughter aired, the actor thanked fans for their support.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clara and I are just blown away by the heartfelt messages we are receiving after #InMemoryofMaudie aired last night. Thank you so much for your love and support. Reach out if you can, to anyone you know who is #bereaved. Learn the signs of #sepsis and share them.”

Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie is currently available to watch on ITVX.

