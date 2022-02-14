Hooked viewers of Vicky McClure‘s new ITV drama, Trigger Point, have come up with a shocking theory following last night’s (Sunday, February 13) devastating episode.

Viewers of the ITV drama are convinced that they’ve figured out a huge twist concerning Lana’s boyfriend, Thom.

What happened on Vicky McClure’s drama Trigger Point last night?

Viewers think they’ve figured out the twist (Credit: ITV)

The fourth episode of the six-part series aired last night, and viewers were on the edge of their seats throughout a tense, devastating hour of television.

Things properly heated up last night, with the fourth episode of the series ending on a shocking cliffhanger.

But it wasn’t just the cliffhanger that got viewers talking – it was the behaviour of Lana’s boyfriend, Thom Youngblood.

Last night’s episode began with Lana trying to chase down clues in an attempt to figure out who’s behind the bomb threats made by the Crusaders – a white supremacist group.

Lana made a major discovery and showed her findings to her boyfriend, DI Thom Youngblood. She revealed that the previous bombs could have been made by a professional, hinting at an inside job.

However, when Lana tried to find out more, Thom tracked her down and warned her off. He later justified this by saying he was up for a DCI position and couldn’t tell her much more.

However, viewers weren’t convinced.

What did viewers say?

Is Thom up to something? (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers believe that Thom isn’t all he seems and that he’s hiding something. Some think that he’s the one behind the bomb threats.

Plenty took to Twitter during the episode to air their theories.

“Is Thom simply trying to do his job right or is he hiding something?” one mused.

“I don’t trust him – is it just me?” another said of Thom.

“Sleazy Thom is 100% in on it,” a third confidently predicted.

“Yep, the boyfriend is definitely a dodgy copper,” another said.

Other viewers weren’t as convinced. They believe that Warren Brown’s character, Karl, is the one Lana should be keeping her eye on.

“Calling it now the bomber is Karl, he’s obsessed with Lana and is killing everyone close to her so she only has him,” one viewer said.

What else have viewers said about Vicky McClure’s show, Trigger Point?

Last night’s episode went down a treat (Credit: ITV)

After last night’s episode, viewers took to Twitter to rave about the show. Many believe that the show is finally hitting its stride, and is improving episode by episode.

“#TriggerPoint gets better every week,” one viewer said.

“Trigger point is just brilliant! Every week it just gets better and better,” another wrote.

“It gets better with every episode,” a third tweeted.

“Say what you like about #TriggerPoint but it’s getting better every week,” another said.

However, some weren’t in agreement.

“The most boring overhyped drama of all time,” one viewer said.

“Let’s be honest we’re only still watching this crap because of Vicky,” another said

Trigger Point continues Sunday, February 20 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

