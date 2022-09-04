Vic Reeves has had his quality of life affected by a worrying illness that doctors “keep an eye on”.

The much-loved comedy star joins host Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer for another appearance on Sunday Brunch this weekend (September 4).

But Vic has previously opened up about a “grape-sized” tumour in his brain – and how it affects him day-to-day.

Vic Reeves has previously appeared on Sunday Brunch with pal Bob Mortimer (Credit: Sunday Brunch YouTube)

What illness does Vic Reeves have?

The 63-year-old – whose real name is Jim Moir – detailed last year how his condition cannot be operated upon.

He said during an interview on Adam Buxton’s podcast in September 2021 that the tumour has left him completely deaf in one ear.

The Vic and Bob star also explained that has also impacted upon some of his favourite pastimes.

He also noted at the time the podcast was recorded how he’d recently undergone an MRI to keep tabs on the tumour.

Vic Reeves is a comedy legend (Credit: YouTube)

‘Hearing will never come back’

Vic revealed: “I’ve got a vestibular schwannoma. It is a tumour in my head.

“I’ve gone completely deaf – 100% deaf – in the left ear. And it will never come back.”

The dad-of-four went on: “It is like the size of a grape, so they just have to keep an eye on it.”

Vic also confirmed during the interview that the tumour was benign.

However, he indicated medics have limited options with how to deal with the growth.

They can’t remove it.

“They can’t remove it,” Vic continued.

“They can shrink it, or they can leave it and keep an eye on it. And that’s what they’re doing.”

Vic Reeves and wife Nancy Sorrell married in 2003 and share twin girls together (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Vic Reeves’ wife?

Vic, who has been married to wife Nancy Sorrell for nearly two decades, added his hearing loss has affected his appreciation of music.

It has also meant the passionate birdwatcher has problems identifying which direction bird calls are being sung from.

However, when asked about his reaction to the tumour, Vic reasoned at the time he is “getting on with it”.

