Vera star Victoria Ekanoye faced her fears by showing off body in a bikini after double mastectomy

Victoria Ekanoye will be a guest star alongside Brenda Blethyn in the ITV crime series Vera.

Victoria’s acting career has seen a lot of success, as she appeared in the popular soap Coronation Street and featured in an episode of Death in Paradise.

However, she was hit with heartbreaking news in 2021 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Following her cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy, Victoria doubted that she would ever wear a bikini again.

But the actress was able to overcome her fear thanks to her co-star and friend, Liz Hurley!

Victoria Ekanoye played Angie Appleton in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who is Vera star Victoria Ekanoye?

Victoria Ekanoye is an actress from Lancashire.

The star followed her dream of becoming an actress after she studied musical theatre at Oldham College.

Her first ever TV role was Brenda in the mini series Adots Apprentice in 2013.

Since then, her acting career has sky rocketed, as she managed to bag roles in Doctors and Death in Paradise.

She also has a lot of experience on stage as she had parts in The Lion King and The Blues Brothers.

But Victoria’s most popular role is arguably Angie Appleton in the popular ITV soap Coronation Street.

Victoria was also one of the finalists on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

The actress wowed us all with her impressive performances on the show, but she was eventually booted from the competition alongside Jonny Labey.

Who does Victoria Ekanoye play in Vera?

Victoria will be taking on the role of Liv Masters in the ITV series Vera.

The actress will be starring alongside leading lady Brenda Blethyn and Kenny Doughty.

In the episode, Lance Corporal Conn Burns has recently started to repay his debts and rebuild relationships, to help get his life back on track.

However, things take a dark turn when DCI Stanhope is called in after the body of Conn Burns is discovered.

His case will start to unravel secrets from his past and betrayal in the present.

How old is Victoria Ekanoye?

Victoria was born on 11 December 1981.

This means that she is 41 years old.

Victoria Ekanoye has a son with her partner Jonny Lomas (Credit: ITV)

Is Victoria Ekanoye married?

No, Victoria Ekaonye isn’t married.

However, she does have a son, Theo, with her partner Jonny Lomas.

She announced the exciting baby news on her Instagram in March 2021, saying: “Our prince, our love, our world, our miracle.”

The pair welcomed their first baby after Victoria was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia when she was 22.

Talking about the diagnosis, she told Hello!: “Chronic illness in general is not easy to live with but to have that during Covid-19 and to be pregnant was a lot.

“As I have sickle cell, this regarded as a high-risk pregnancy but the team at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester are amazing.”

Victoria Ekanoye appears in an episode of Death n Paradise (Credit: BBC)

What has Victoria Ekanoye appeared in?

Victoria joined the cast of Coronation Street in August 2017, playing Angie Appleton.

However, after splitting from her husband Jude, her character was seen leaving the cobbles in 2019, to return to South Africa with her son George.

She also stars as Rachel in the series The Royals alongside Liz Hurley.

Victoria then appeared in two episodes of Doctors in 2020 and an episode of Death in Paradise in 2022.

She also played Megan in the film Christmas in Paradise last year, which was her first feature film following her cancer diagnosis.

Talking about the film, Victoria told ITV: “It’s festive and that is what we need, that is what we want.

“There is a specific theme through it that I think once people watch will understand why I really wanted to do this movie.”

Was Victoria diagnosed with cancer?

Victoria revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in November 2021, after discovering a lump while breast feeding her son Theo.

The soap actress became the fifth person in her family to develop breast cancer, including her mum.

Talking about her mum, she told ITV: “She is a big part of why I am here today. Not because I was able to detect it and get myself seen, but because she had been through it.”

Shortly after being diagnosed, Victoria had an operation at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Hospital to treat her cancer.

However, she admitted that she was worried that the op wouldn’t be enough to save her.

In an interview with the Sun, she said: “This time last year I was terrified about the future. I could never have dreamt that I’d be back on my feet and starring in my first feature.”

Victoria Ekanoye bravely showed off her body in bikini after double mastectomy (Credit: ITV)

Victoria on double mastectomy

After being diagnosed with breast cancer and having a double mastectomy, Victoria didn’t think she would ever wear a bikini again.

However, an intervention with bikini queen Liz Hurley helped her to feel confident again and show off her body in a gorgeous bikini.

Speaking with The Sun, Victoria recalled the life changing moment with Liz and her son Damian.

She said: “It was a bikini from Elizabeth’s range. They were like, ‘this bikini will look amazing on you’, so I tried it on.

“That was a really big moment for me. I hadn’t worn a bikini since my surgery and I had insecurity swirling around my head, but they made me feel really comfortable.”

The actress then took to Instagram to share her stunning bikini pic with her followers.

She captioned the post: “Celebrating a blessed life. Today is my 41st birthday and I’ve been taking some to to reflect on just how lucky I am.

“It’s been almost a year since the surgery ad after everything that’s happened, both physically and mentally, I’m finally feeling comfortable in my own skin.”

Victoria then went on to explain that she thought she wouldn’t ‘dare wear a bikini again’ after her double mastectomy, but she finally feels ready.

She added: “I’ve never posted a swim shot before (I guess I’ve had my reservations), but when I look at these photos, I feel strong, focused and ready.

“After a double mastectomy I thought I wouldn’t dare wear a bikini again. And I know it’s only aesthetics, but after that kind of blow, how you feel when you look in the mirror carries a lot more weight.

“I’m proud to say that I’ve come this far.”

Read more: Loose Women fans praise Victoria Ekanoye as she speaks out on ‘alarming’ cancer diagnosis

Vera airs on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVx.

Are you looking forward to seeing Victoria Ekanoye in Vera? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.