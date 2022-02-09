Victoria Ekanoye bravely opened up about her ongoing breast cancer battle on Loose Women today (February 9).

The former Coronation Street star, 40, was previously diagnosed with cancer after welcoming her baby son last year.

During her appearance on the ITV show, Victoria discussed her terrifying ordeal as little Theo joined her in the studio.

Victoria Ekanoye was diagnosed with breast cancer last year (Credit: ITV)

Victoria Ekanoye discusses her breast cancer battle

It came after the actress, who played Angie Appleton in the soap, found a lump whilst breastfeeding her newborn son.

She told the panel today: “When my breast was full with milk it would just protrude out of the skin. I could see it, my partner could see it and it’s quite alarming.”

Victoria was later diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer.

In December last year, she underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

We have Theo – he’s incredible

Now, the star must decide whether to undergo chemotherapy or hormone therapy treatment.

Victoria explained: “Once I’ve spoken to the oncologist, whether or not chemotherapy is the best option because ultimately, people know that the side-effects of chemotherapy and the long-term effect it has on your life can be quite debilitating…

“And we have Theo. He’s one, he’s incredible.”

Thankfully, the star, whose family members have also battled cancer, is supported by her partner Jonny Lomas.

Theo joined his mum on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Victoria also introduced her adorable son to the panel.

Speaking about little Theo, she said: “I don’t want to look over my shoulder for the rest of my life, I have a baby boy.

“I can’t even begin to think about not being there for them.”

How did viewers respond to Victoria’s story?

Viewers rushed to show their support to the soap star.

On Twitter, one said: “Sending so much love to @VictoriaEkanoye. Strong & beautiful lady #LooseWomen.”

Another added: “@VictoriaEkanoye is incredible. Sending her so much love and positivity.”

A third wrote: “I think Victoria Ekanoye is the best speaker on #LooseWomen for a long time.

Meanwhile, others branded Victoria as an “inspiration”.

One posted: “@VictoriaEkanoye what an inspiration! Her baby boy is beautiful just like mammy.”

A second tweeted: “You are absolutely an inspiration to all us women out there. I’m having my mammogram this coming Friday. Keep strong beautiful lady.”

A third shared: “@VictoriaEkanoye is the best guest #LooseWomen have had in ages. What a joyful and radiant woman, such an inspiration.”

Another said: “#VictoriaEkanoye Good luck with everything. You’re a tower of strength a wonderful mother & an inspiration to everyone.”

