Vera season 11: Who are the guest stars in episode 4? There are some very well known faces

One of the treats of watching season 11 of Vera is spotting some of the guest stars that pop in every new episode.

As Brenda Blethyn’s titular detective gets to grips with another case, there’s a host of famous names to look out for.

So who are they, and where have you seen them before?

Craig is a well known face (Credit: ITV)

Craig Parkinson as Phil Swann

Viewers will instantly recognise Craig as the dastardly villain DI Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan in Line Of Duty.

For three series Dot was the ultimate bent copper and ran rings around Ted, Arnott and Fleming making him one of the series’ most beloved characters.

Since then, Craig has been in Indian Summers, Prey and The Mill. But the last time we saw him, he went back to playing a villain in the last series of Doctor Who.

Craig was married to actress Susan Lynch, but they separated in 2019. They share one son.

Simone played Katy Lewis in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Simone Lahbib as Rose Swann

Scottish actress Simone, 56, recently appeared in EastEnders as Mick Carter’s nemesis Katy Lewis.

Arriving on the scene last year, she revealed she used to work in the same children’s home that Mick resided in.

After he reaches his lowest ebb, he remembers that Katy abused and raped him while they were in the home. Soon, she’s arrested and sent down for 10 years.

Quite a storyline for Simone.

Away from the camera, she’s married to British-Italian actor Raffaello Degruttola and they have one daughter, Skye.

Jay as Elle Griffiths in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Jaye Griffiths as Marti Kapp

What can say about Jaye without mentioning Casualty?

The 58-year-old has starred in numerous series like Doctors, Between The Lines and US sci-fi series The Outpost.

But it’s in Casualty as Senior Consultant Elle Griffiths that Jaye will be best known for.

Starring in the show for three years between 2016-2019, Elle was involved in a long-running feud with Connie (who wasn’t?).

Jack as bad boy Jacob in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Jack James Ryan as Greg Stein

Here’s another face you might recognise – Jack plays Jacob Hay in Corrie.

A bit of an unsavoury character, Jacob is a drug dealer who’s been grooming Simon Barlow.

As for 25-year-old Jack, he stars alongside his sister Rebecca (who plays Lydia).

He told The Mirror: “One of the best things about Corrie is that everyone’s so nice, so welcoming.

“So I knew she’d just settle right in, but beyond that, I told her where the canteen was, the toilets, and then she was good to go.”