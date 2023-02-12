Vera on ITV1: Controversial Emmerdale villain guest stars as Gerry Farr

DCI Vera Stanhope returns in another ITV1 feature film, and the cast of Blue has some very familiar faces in it.

This Sunday (February 12, 2023), a policeman is found dead…

And Vera must investigate both sides of the thin blue line in order to find his killer.

But who stars in the cast of Vera episode Blue?

There’s an Emmerdale super-villain, a veteran actor from Chancer, and a Harry Potter witch.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Vera series 12, episode 3, Blue: Matthew Marsh as Phil Kingston (Credit: ITV1)

Vera Blue cast: Matthew Marsh stars as Phil Kingston

Actor Matthew Marsh portrays the victim’s dad Phil Kingston in the cast of Vera episode Blue.

Matthew, 68, has been on our TV screens ever since 1979, when he appeared in BBC Two Playhouse.

The jobbing actor has appeared in dozens of TV series since then, including roles as Dominic Swayne in A Taste for Death, Mark Golan in Anything More Would Be Greedy, and Gavin Nichols in Chancer.

He played Lawrence Cooper in two episodes of Coronation Street, and Detective Inspector Rourke in the Ian McShane drama Madson.

Spooks fans will know Matthew Marsh as Bob Hogan, a role he played in 2007.

He’s also portrayed James Morpeth in Hidden, King Ferrante in Da Vinci’s Demons, and Matthew in Loves, Lies and Records.

More recently, he’s starred as Lord Dryden in Humans, Clive ‘GT’ Barner in West of Liberty, Jacques De Molay in Knightfall, and Sir Guy Temple in Takeover.

Film roles include Alexander Haig in The Iron Lady, Dr Byars in Spy Game, and General Geoffrey Mandel in The Mauritanian.

Gary Mavers, seen here as Gordon in Emmerdale, joins the cast of Vera (Credit: ITV1)

Gary Mavers portrays Gerry Farr

Actor Gary Mavers, 58, portrays Gerry Farr in the latest Vera episode, entitled Blue.

Of course, Peak Practice fans will know him as the charming Dr Andrew Attwood.

He played the very popular character from 1995 until his decision to leave in 2000.

In 2004, Gary swapped surgery for policing when he took on the role of DI Will Manning – Selena’s newly-married husband – in Casualty, a role he played until 2005.

In 2015, he joined the cast of Emmerdale as the detestable Gordon Livesy.

Fans of the ITV soap will know that Gordon was a paedophile, who raped his own son Aaron.

He became the most hated man on TV when he showed no remorse for sexual abusing his own son, before manipulating his daughter Liv into feeding him information from Aaron during his court case.

The character was killed off to huge whoops of glee in 2016.

Gary’s other notable roles include Colin Budd in The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Billy Thug in G.B.H., Forester in Chimera, and Hal in Body & Soul.

He’s also popped up in Where The Heart Is, Justice, Little Crackers, and The Unknown Soldier.

Bill Blackwood, seen here as Nick Shroffield in Doctors, guest stars in Vera (Credit: BBC)

Vera Blue cast: Bill Blackwood stars as Sgt Jim McDonnagh

Bill Blackwood, 62, stars as Sgt Jim McDonnagh in the cast of Vera’s Blue.

Bill has been on TV since 2014 when he appeared in the first series of Happy Valley as a homeless man.

He went on to star in episodes of Utopia, DCI Banks, No Offence, and Black Work.

In 2015, he appeared in one episode of This is England ’90 as Phil Pagan.

More recently, he portrayed Graham Brookes in Waterside, Nick Shroffield in Doctors, and John Jennings in Silent Witness.

In 2022, he took on the role of Tony Tanner in black comedy Screw.

Su Elliott as Julie Dewhurst in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Su Elliott plays Irene Francis

Actress Su Elliott stars as Irene Francis in Vera this week.

Su, 72, has been acting on TV ever since 1977 and has been in dozens of film and TV roles.

Coronation Street fans will know Su as Julie Dewhurst – a role she played between 1991 and 1992.

Julie was a love interest for Don Brennan.

Su is also known for playing Doreen Slater in both Adrian Mole series.

She played Marjorie in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Iris Breeze in Breeze Block, and Pearl in EastEnders.

The actress actually popped up in Vera last year, too!

She played Bron Martin in series 11 episode As the Crow Flies.

Her film roles include Hannah in Jane Eyre, Ministry Witch in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Delilah in The Worst Witch.

Lizzie Hopley as Deb Kingston and Billy Gunnion as Shane Kingston in Vera’s Blue (Credit: ITV1)

Who else stars in the cast of Vera episode Blue?

Of course, all the Vera favourites return in as Vera series 12 continues.

The show would be nothing without Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope, and her sidekick DS Aiden Healy, played by Kenny Doughty.

Jon Morrison returns as DC Kenny Lockhart, and Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline Williams.

Riley Jones stars as DC Mark Edwards, and Sarah Kameela Impey makes her second appearance as Malcolm’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett.

Meanwhile, Goodness Gracious Me actress Nikita Mehta guest stars as Naz Singh.

Billy Gunnion, who played Young Thomas in The Reunion, joins the cast as Shane Kingston.

Little Boy Blue actress Lizzie Hopley portrays Deb Kingston, while Call the Midwife star Jesse Akele stars as Ria Leggate.

The Divorce star Connor Crawford portrays Kyle Marks, and relative newcomers Ellis Eyers and Rebecca Bowser star as Gary Sickert and Joanne Sickert respectively.

Mood’s Kem Hassan plays Dean Lennon, Swipe’s Emily Dowson stars as Lisa Hendrix, Doctors’ Nicola Alexis is Leanne Waller, and Wolfe Miller gets his first ever TV role as Joel Kingston.

Vera episode Blue airs on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 8pm.

