Vardy v Rooney viewers were left feeling sorry for Peter Andre after Rebekah Vardy’s ‘chipolata’ comments were brought up.

The Channel 4 courtroom drama replays the events of the so-called Wagatha Christie court case.

The first episode of the much-anticipated two-part series aired last night, and it caused quite a stir.

Vardy v Rooney drama

Part of the first episode shows the prosecution detailing Vardy’s previous kiss-and-tell story in The Sun in 2004.

In the show, Coleen’s barrister David Sherborne, played by Michael Sheen, brought the article up. Showing her a print of it in the witness box, he read the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

What has Peter Andre done to deserve this? In the first 10 minutes!

Reading from the story, he went on to add that Rebekah said “he had the smallest trouser equipment I’ve ever seen”. She also added he had “just five minutes of sex with Rebekah”.

The court could be heard giggling, but viewers felt for Peter, who seems to have been caught in the crossfire of the case.

One sympathetic viewer tweeted: “What has Peter Andre done to deserve this? In the first 10 minutes!”

Another wrote: “What Rebekah said about Peter Andre was vile. She aims to be a role model but sells stories about previous conquests. Inspiring stuff.”

A third simply added: “Praying for Peter Andre tonight.”

Another tweeted: “Omg!!!! Poor @MrPeterAndre.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Poor Peter Andre.”

During the court case, Vardy was asked if she thought it was ‘respectful’ to share the information with The Sun. She responded: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this.

“It is something that I deeply regret… It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney’s team.”

She added: “The circumstances around it were completely different.”

What did Peter Andre say?

Peter has kept mainly quiet about the comments made by Vardy, but posted about it on Instagram over the summer.

In a post shared on his account, he wrote: “Do you know how hard it is to keep biting my lip on situations? But the way I look at it, most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak so I think I’m OK.”

He added: “At least she has now admitted it wasn’t true. And was forced to say it.”

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama continues tonight (December 22) from 9pm on Channel 4.

