First look images of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama revealed

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney were embroiled in a court battle earlier this year and now a drama has been made.

Images of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, an upcoming two-part special, have been released by Channel 4.

Scheduled for broadcast in December, the production stars Chanel Cresswell, Natalia Tena and Michael Sheen.

And these first look images display just how much they resemble their roles’ real life counterparts when in costume.

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy makes an ostentatious entrance into court (Credit: Channel 4)

Vardy v Rooney drama on Channel 4

The film recreates the High Court defamation case that followed the Wagatha Christie melodrama on social media in 2019.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Stand-Out Drama of 2022 now!

That played out earlier this year, making headlines across the internet.

Not only were the lives of the two WAGs at the centre of the case – tabloid favourites for many years – brought into focus, their legal teams made the spotlight, too.

Michael Sheen plays David Sherborne in Vardy v Rooney (Credit: Channel 4)

Indeed, courtroom events involving the likes of barrister David Sherborne nearly came in for as much press attention as Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy did from the photographers outside court.

Written by journalist and documentary maker Chris Atkins, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama was created from real court transcripts.

And as well as likely quoting verbatim from what was said in court, analysis from representations in the media are also expected.

Chanel Cresswell in character as Coleen Rooney (Credit: Channel 4)

Director Oonagh Kearney previously said: “This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals.

“But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations.”

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy looks at Márton Nagyszokolyai, who plays her character’s footballer husband Jamie Vardy (Credit: Channel 4)

Where you have seen Vardy v Rooney stars before

Coleen is played by BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell, who picked up that award in 2016.

She won Best Supporting Actress for her standout performances as Kelly Jenkins in the This Is England series.

She has also played Katie McVey in Sky One sitcom Trollied and performed as Jess Meredith in The Bay.

Other TV roles have seen her appear in The Split, Death In Paradise and Vera.

Vardy v Rooney also stars Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney, seen here sitting next to Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney (Credit: Channel 4)

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy drama

Natalia Tena, who plays Rebekah, meanwhile is known for her appearances as Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter films.

She has also appeared in Game of Thrones and Black Mirror.

Michael Sheen memorably played Tony Blair in The Deal, The Queen, and The Special Relationship. But the Welsh titan of stage and screen is also known for Good Omens and playing Chris Tarrant in Quiz, among many other roles.

Wayne Rooney meanwhile is played by Dion Lloyd, and Márton Nagyszokolyai is Jamie Vardy.

Read more: Rebekah Vardy details ‘deep regret’ over Peter Andre ‘chipolata’ comments and admits her ‘shame’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.