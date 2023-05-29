Grieving the end of Succession? Here’s the top ​​TV shows of 2023 to fill that Roy-shaped hole in your life

Succession has come to a painful, bitter – some might say ambiguous – ending, and it’s a sad day for TV fans, so what are the top streaming shows of 2023 to fill your evenings now?

The Roy family drama is undoubtedly one of the best TV shows of all time, with super-sharp dialogue, a cracking cast, and a pretty simple but addictive plot. Crucially, the storyline creates more tension than watching a kitten playing in a nest of vipers. You may not like the characters, but you can’t tear your eyes away from them either.

Monday nights won’t be the same without it. But, don’t despair! There are several other top TV shows streaming right now.

Here’s the best of the 2023 releases so far, and there’s something for everyone.

Joe Cole and Bel Powley star as Jan and Miep Gies in A Small Light (Credit: National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek)

Top streaming shows 2023: A Small Light on Disney+

Eight-part mini-series A Small Light combines a moving true story, with a great cast. It follows the real-life story of Miep Gies, the brave Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank, her family, and other Dutch Jews from the Nazis during World War Two.

It’s an unflinching and raw retelling of one of humanity’s darkest periods, while also highlighting the bravery and selflessness of others.

The series, available on Disney+, has deservedly received critical acclaim. Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has given A Small Light a rare 100% rating. One viewer even described the show as “the best Disney Plus show, period”.

I totally agree. The series retells the gripping, horrifying true story of Anne Frank from a different perspective. As historical dramas go, it’s one of the best.

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in the excellent Beef on Netflix (Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023)

Beef on Netflix

I was one of the first to binge-watch Beef and declared it the most relatable thing on TV right now. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are addictive viewing as Danny and Amy, and it’s genuinely unlike any other TV show I’ve seen. Rare praise indeed in a saturated market.

I haven’t read one bad review of Beef on Netflix, and I know exactly why – it’s a darkly comic series which introduces us to two strangers whose lives are thrown together after a chance encounter.

The pair lead very different lives… Danny is a failing contractor with money problems and a chip on his shoulder as big as his debts. Meanwhile, Amy Lau is a self-made entrepreneur with a seemingly perfect life, complete with rich (and very handsome) husband, huge house, and designer wardrobe.

When the pair are involved in a road rage incident, they embark on a riveting game of cat and mouse… It’s funny yes, but tackles very human subjects, too, including suicide, depression, and painful family dynamics. And, at the heart of the series is the question, are Amy and Danny more similar than different?

Everyone should watch this 10-parter on Netflix.

Dominique Fishback as Dre in Swarm (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Top streaming shows 2023: Swarm on Amazon Prime Video

Like Beef, Swarm is totally unique and unlike anything I’ve seen on TV this year. Again, it’s a totally relatable subject – if pushed to extremes. And actress Dominique Fishback is stunning as Dre, a young woman whose world falls apart when her sister dies.

Swarm is an US satirical comedy horror, which follows Dre as her obsession with pop star Ni’Jah takes a dark turn… Don’t be put off by the ‘horror’ element, though. The series is most definitely violent, but much of the nasty stuff is done off screen. But I suspect this Prime Video series is not for the faint-hearted.

Essentially, the series is about a woman who falls apart after the death of her one true stabilising force, her foster sister. And to say any more would be to spoil the series. Suffice to say, I binged all seven episodes in a matter of days.

I should mention the cast, too. Billie Eilish plays Eva in a rare acting role, while Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris plays Hayley – and is so convincing you might actually forget who she really is. Rory Culkin also gives his famous brothers Kieran and Macaulay a run for their money.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo (Credit: Apple TV)

Silo on Apple TV

Silo is no Succession, I’ll get that out of the way right now. However, what it lacks in character-depth, it makes up for in star names.

The intriguing series is adapted from the book series of the same name by Hugh Howey, and places its characters in a dystopian future deep underground. Thousands of residents are told that the world above is uninhabitable and going above ground means certain death. The dystopian drama starts just as some residents starts to question this so-called truth.

But when any discussion of the past is a criminal offence, it’s a dangerous game… Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson portrays Juliette, who begins a dogged pursuit of the truth after the mysterious death of her partner. When the murders and bodies begin to pile up, Juliette finds herself very much in danger.

The eye-popping cast also includes Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, and Iain Glen. This series will draw you in, as it drips clues across the 10 episodes.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent (Credit: Dan Power/Netflix © 2023)

Top streaming shows 2023: The Night Agent on Netflix

The Night Agent has been sitting very comfortably in the Netflix Top 10 ever since it landed in March. And with good reason. It’s jam-packed with suspense, drama, and action. Some might say it’s thriller by numbers, and I wouldn’t disagree. It’s full of clichés, but it’s very watchable nonetheless.

Gabriel Basso portrays low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who works in the basement of the White House manning a phone that never rings… Until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Peter discovers there’s a mole in the White House, and he endeavours to get to the truth. Throw in some high speed car chases, a very pretty woman, and some truly chilling baddies, and we have a hit.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix’s The Night Agent has been renewed for a second season.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane, and Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh in Citadel (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Citadel on Amazon Prime Video

I very much doubt this adrenalin-packed thriller is going to win any BAFTAs, but it’s fun, nice to look at, and an easy watch. Hint: I save it for when I’ve had a couple of G&T’s as the plot isn’t going to tax your brain too much.

Like The Night Agent, Citadel stars some beautiful people – Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra among them – and is fast-paced and pretty preposterous in plot. Let’s call it the TV version of Bourne Identity or James Bond.

But the best reason to watch Citadel on Amazon Prime Video is Lesley Manville’s delicious portrayal of evil villain Dahlia Archer. And, of course, the ridiculously likeable Stanley Tucci, who I could watch all day and all night long.

This is pure escapist fun – overtly playful, and perfect for an evening binge.

Nicôle Lecky as Sasha in Mood (Credit: Bonafide/Natalie Seery)

Mood on iPlayer

I’m cheating a bit here, as Mood was released in 2022 on BBC Three, not 2023. But it’s worth a final mention for the very reason that it walked away with a BAFTA earlier this month.

The six-part series won in the best Mini-series category, beating A Spy Among Friends (ITVX), The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1), and This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One). Pretty impressive for a show few people had heard of.

The bold drama follows the seductive world of influencers who hide dark secrets. We follow aspiring musician Sasha, who has big dreams of being a music star but no idea how to get there. After a bad argument with her family, Sasha is kicked out of the family home. She has a chance meeting with Carly Visionz, a northern 22-year-old influencer, and she’s introduced to a whole new world…

Some would argue it’s worth watching alone for its killer original soundtrack from lead actress Nicôle Lecky, who plays Sasha.

All of our top streaming shows for 2023 are available to watch right now.

