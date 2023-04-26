OPINION: I’ve watched Beef and it’s the most relatable thing on TV right now

I haven’t read one bad review of Beef on Netflix, and I know exactly why – it’s a stunning comedy-drama, and by far the most relatable thing I’ve watched in a long time.

In fact, I feel confident enough to say it’s THE best new TV series I’ve watched this year. Full Stop. As soon as I started watching it, I knew it was a series to be savoured – no pun on beef intended.

The cast are unforgettable. Comedian Ali Wong and Walking Dead star Steven Yeun are compulsive viewing as warring Amy and Danny. And the plot is so beautifully simple. This could happen to any of us.

Here’s my review of Beef on Netflix, and why I think everyone will be able to relate…

What is Beef on Netflix about?

The darkly comic series introduces us to two strangers – Danny Cho and Amy Lau – whose lives are thrown together after a chance encounter.

The pair lead very different lives… Danny is a failing contractor with money problems and a chip on his shoulder as big as his debts. Meanwhile, Amy Lau is a self-made entrepreneur with a seemingly perfect life, complete with rich (and very handsome) husband, huge house, and designer wardrobe.

When the pair are involved in a road rage incident – where both behave badly – Danny is unable to let go of his anger and begins to unravel. Appearing to have nothing to lose as everything else in his life goes wrong, he decides to track her down and get revenge. But Amy is no pushover, and decides to retaliate herself…

And so begins a riveting game of cat and mouse between two characters who have nothing in common except their mutual rage at the world, and unhappiness with the powerlessness in their lives.

The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. And I guarantee you won’t be able to take your eyes off the main characters. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are addictive as on-the-brink Danny and Amy.

And, at the heart of the series is the question, are Amy and Danny more similar than different?

Beef on Netflix review: I’ve watched it and it’s the most relatable thing on TV

For starters, Beef is so much more than a comedy. It captures exactly the fine line most of us – or is it just me? – walk between being a sensible human being and crossing the line into our darkest desires.

How many of you lie in bed, or stand in the shower, reimagining a conversation where you wish you’d said the perfectly-executed retort to your bully boss? Or stood up for yourself when your so-called friend made another sly dig about your wardrobe?

In Beef, Danny and Amy do EXACTLY what most of us only dream of. Quite rightly, obviously. I’m not suggesting we all go out and seek revenge against our neighbour when they start a bonfire on our washing day. Of course, not. I don’t want ED! readers to all end up in jail!

But… It’s nice to dream, isn’t it? Beef taps into something I believe we ALL have hidden within us. A sense of pride or doing the right thing that sometimes leaves us raging when someone behaves in a way (we think) they shouldn’t.

I might be revealing too much here, but surely I can’t be the only one who nurtures a deep resentment for some people? In my case, the man on my road who lets his dog crap all over the pavement? I have dreamt of depositing an envelope full of the brown stuff right back through his letterbox. Yes, I know where you live if you’re reading this!

Step forward litterers, people who drive too close to my rear bumper, or parents who brag about their kid being better than everyone else’s…

But we all have something that stops us from lashing out. A fear of being caught, perhaps? Or an inner fear of ‘causing a fuss’ that keeps our head down. But Beef shows us what would happen if we threw caution to the wind and sought revenge… And it’s delicious.

Who created Beef?

Korean writer Lee Sung Jin – also known as Sonny – created Beef, and was inspired by real events.

Talking to press ahead of the series landing on Netflix, he said: “The idea was loosely based on a road rage incident that actually happened to me.

“Someone went off on me and for some reason that day, I did not use sound judgment and impulsively decided to follow this person. I didn’t really have a set plan, I just wanted him to feel fear and let him know that it’s not okay to do that to people.

“But things went awry – certainly not like they do in the show – and what happened that afternoon ended up inspiring Beef.”

Beef star Steven Yeun on his character Danny Cho

Actor Steven Yeun, who is also executive producer on the show, admits the character of Danny is “personal to me in a lot of ways”.

He said: “Danny is someone who’s trying to do a good job and do what he thinks he’s supposed to do but, from his eyes, it just seems like the world is out to take him down, and I can relate to that.

“I think everybody has a ‘Danny’ in them. Everybody has a shadow part of themselves, something they repress. And I think playing Danny was an exploration of some of the impulses we all have when we’re in a constant state of fear, or living with a constant sense of insecurity.

“That type of consciousness was really hilarious, painful, beautiful, and cringey to explore. But I wanted to explore it in truth and in totality. Danny was so gnarly to play, but he was also fun.”

Meanwhile, stand-up star Ali Wong added: “I think what really resonated with me was the rage that these two characters feel, especially for Amy, whose life is so seemingly perfect.

“You just never know what’s going on in someone’s head and in someone’s personal life.”

How many episodes is Beef on Netflix?

Beef is 10 beautifully-formed episodes, each around 30 minutes long.

All episodes are currently available to watch on Netflix.

