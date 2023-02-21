Michelle Keegan leads stellar cast of new Harlan Coben Netflix drama Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan will lead the new Netflix drama Fool Me Once alongside a great cast.

Fool Me Once is the eighth Harlan Coben novel that Netflix has adapted.

The thriller series follows a woman named Maya who tries to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband.

But who is in the cast and when does it start?

Here’s everything you need to know about Fool Me Once…

What is Fool Me Once about?

Fool Me Once follows a woman named Maya Stern whose husband, Joe, has been brutally murdered.

After the death of her husband, Maya becomes extra protective of her young daughter and installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her.

Maya is shocked when footage from the camera reveals a man is in her house… and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead.

What a twist!

Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth.

Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while dealing with secrets of his own.

Maya’s niece and nephew have also recently faced a loss of their own, and are trying to discover the secrets behind their mother’s murder several months earlier.

Are all these secrets and cases connected?

Netflix adds: “Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Is Fool Me Once based on a book?

It is!

Fool Me Once is based on a 2016 novel of the same name by thriller writer Harlan Coben.

Netflix has already done seven adaptations of Harlan Coben’s novels including Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close.

While the novels are originally set in the US, Fool Me Once will follow some of the previous adaptations and will be set in the UK.

Harlan Coben said this about the announcement: “Fool Me Once is a pulse-pounder – a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart.

“I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

Who is in the cast alongside Michelle Keegan?

Michelle Keegan leads the cast as Maya Stern. Coronation Street fans will of course know the actress as Tina McIntyre.

She’s also known for playing Georgie Lane in Our Girl and has starred as Erin in the Sky comedy Brassic in recent years.

Richard Armitage plays Maya’s husband Joe. Fans of The Hobbit film series will recognise him as Thorin.

He has also starred in two previous Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations, The Stranger and Stay Close.

Adeel Akhtar, who played Andy Fisher in Sherwood last year, stars as DS Sami Kierce.

Killing Eve fans will know him as Eve’s friend Martin. He also starred in both Enola Holmes films as Lestrade.

Joanna Lumley joins the cast as Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

The Absolutely Fabulous star has acted in Motherland and Finding Alice in recent years.

Peaky Blinders and The Tower actor Emmett J. Scanlan also joins the cast.

The Undeclared War’s Hattie Morahan, Humans actor Dino Fetscher, The Last Kingdom’s James Northcote and Rosie Molloy’s Adelle Leonce will also feature in the cast.

How many episodes are there?

There will be eight episodes in total of Fool Me Once.

Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close were also made up of eight episodes.

Each episode will be an hour long.

Fool Me Once with Michelle Keegan: Is there a start date?

There is no start date for Fool Me Once just yet.

We do know that filming has now started in Manchester and the north west of England.

Make sure to watch this space for updates on the start date for Fool Me Once.

