Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories – and we have the date!

Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies‘ Bedtime Stories, and we can confirm he’ll appear very soon (squeal!).

The Venom actor, 45, is one of the most popular narrators on the show EVER, and his appearances very often prompt a stream of amusing memes, and women in meltdown.

Women (and some men) across the nation would gladly jump into bed to listen to Tom read them a story, so CBeebies is just giving us what we want!

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Hardy’s return to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories, including the air date!

Tom Hardy will read Julia Donaldson’s Zog and the Flying Doctors on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories (Credit: BBC)

Actor Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories

Actor and cagefighter Tom Hardy is back with a brand new Bedtime Story on CBeebies later this year. His appearance is part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the National Health Service.

His appearance on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories next week is the first of six new stories the dad-of-three has recorded. All the stories were filmed in his lush garden in London. Of course, his performances wouldn’t be the same without one of his trusty dogs, this time his French bulldog, Blue. Sadly, Woodstock passed away.

Tom will read the very popular Julia Donaldson children’s book, Zog and the Flying Doctors, which was illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The book is a follow-up to Zog. BBC viewers will know the first book was adapted into a children’s animation, which first aired on Christmas Day in 2018. Zog and the Flying Doctors aired two years later.

The story will follow Princess Pearl, Sir Gadabout and their trusty ‘air ambulance’, Zog the dragon, as they fly around and tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a distressed unicorn and a sneezy lion.

When is Tom Hardy on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories?

Tom will next appear on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories on Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel, and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

Tom Hardy first hosted Bedtime Stories in 2016 (Credit: CBeebies)

How many times has he read Bedtime Stories?

Tom Hardy first appeared on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories in 2016 for the New Year’s Eve edition of the early evening show. His appearance was so popular, he’s been asked back several times.

Accompanied by his dog Woodstock, the Tom read You Must Bring a Hat by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley, following a boy who goes to a party.

It prompted a stream of TikToks of women flinging themselves into bed on his command… Since 2016, his CBeebies Bedtime Stories have been streamed two million times on BBC iPlayer. That’s a lot of mums pressing play!

Tom returned to the show in 2017, reading Tom McLaughlin’s The Cloudspotter for Valentine’s Day that year.

His other appearances have seen him reading There’s a Tiger in my Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Fleabag by Helen Stephens, Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts, and There’s a Bear on my Chair by Boss Collins.

In April 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood actor read a new story every day for a whole week in a bid to make lockdown a little bit easier for parents and children.

Dubbed ‘Tom Week’, his stories had themes of long-distance friendship, problems shared, and courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges. At the end of 2021, Tom also recorded two Christmas specials.

Other huge names who have read a Bedtime Story include Steve Carell, Harry Styles, Chris Evans, Reece Witherspoon, Dolly Parton, and Ryan Reynolds. Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis told her story using British Sign Language.

