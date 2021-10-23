Tom Daley has been slammed for showing “too much skin” as he made his presenting debut on The One Show.

The Olympic diver took to the sofa on Friday alongside Alex Jones, but his TV hosting skills were rather overshadowed by his 70s-style shirt.

Instead of his usual straight-laced look, the 27-year-old wore a geometric shirt unbuttoned to show off plenty of chest, along with a pair of flares.

The One Show viewers criticised Tom Daley over his outfit (Credit: BBC)

Tom Daley on The One Show

And the risque look certainly got everyone talking.

One person on Twitter joked that the star might have misplaced his usual clothes at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Was @TomDaley1994 luggage from the Olympics in Japan lost?” they wrote.

“Has he hit upon financially difficult times? It just looks like he’s had to borrow clothing from The Generation Game c.1974 – with some buttons missing on the shirt.”

“@TomDaley1994 please button your shirt up when presenting @BBCOne #oneshow – you’re putting me off my fish & chip supper!” said another.

“Tom, you need to button your shirt up. Too much skin,” said another.

One said: “I love you Tom Daley. BUT!! The clothes Tom, what were you thinking? Were you encouraged to wear a shirt unbuttoned practically to your waist.”

“Fab to see Tom Daley on the One Show but please show a little respect and do a couple of buttons up on your shirt,” said one.

“Button up your shirt ffs you’re on a family show… no need for it,” said another.

However, others were distracted for a different reason as they watched Tom chat to the likes of Hillary Clinton and Simon LeBon.

“Get a load of @TomDaley1994 on @BBCTheOneShow – as a straight man I have to say effortlessly stylish and smoking hot,” said one.

Tom Daley’s look was a bit distracting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why was Alex back on The One Show?

Alex only welcomed her daughter Annie a few weeks ago.

However, she returned for two nights to talk about what the show was doing for Children In Need.

