Tipping Point viewers struggled to get past a contestant called Gary’s ‘daddy’ comments on the ITV game show yesterday.

During Friday (October 23) afternoon’s instalment, host Ben Shephard was joined by Gary, Lauren, Gareth and Estelle.

But a phrase that Gary liked to use distracted some viewers at home.

Tipping Point featured Gary, Lauren, Gareth and Estelle (Credit: ITV)

What did Gary say on Tipping Point?

Gary said, after playing one of the drop zones and watching the chips fall: “Come on! Come to daddy.”

On Twitter, one viewer joked: “Uttering the phrase ‘come to daddy/mommy’ should result in an immediate expulsion from the show #tippingpoint.”

Viewers didn’t like it when Gary used the phrase ‘come to daddy’ (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “‘Come to daddy’ #tippingpoint.”

Someone else tweeted: “Now I have to mute the TV in case he says ‘come to daddy’ again! #TippingPoint.”

A fourth laughed: “Did the geezer on Tipping Point just say ‘come to daddy’? #tippingpoint.”

Gary went on to do well. Gareth was the first out, followed by Estelle. Gary beat Lauren in the third round and ended up winning £2950.

It follows Thursday’s (October 22) episode that saw a contestant rile viewers up for being ‘rude’ to host Ben.

On Twitter, viewers slammed Allan, from Aberdeenshire, for not saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ enough to the presenter.

Ben Shephard hosts Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers brand Allan ‘ill mannered’

When the sales manager got the first question right, he said: “I’m going to pass to Les, please.”

However after that, viewers were left fuming over what they considered to be a lack of manners, as Allan continued to ask for drop zones without saying ‘please’ or ‘thanks’.

Elsewhere on Tipping Point this week, viewers on Twitter complained about a contestant’s ‘annoying’ voice.

In Wednesday’s (October 21) episode of the ITV quiz show, Claire – a sign language teacher from Teesside – kept doing a fake American accent.

Viewers didn’t like it at all, branding it ‘terrible’ and jokingly threatening to chuck their TVs out of their windows.

