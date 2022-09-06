Tipping Point viewers fume over format change again as show returns

Tipping Point viewers were left divided over yet another format change yesterday as the game show returned.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam the show, with some even going so far as to switch off!

There are three contestants on Tipping Point now (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point changes

After a week away, Tipping Point returned to screens last night.

Throughout most of last week, the hit ITV show had been replaced by Fastest Finger First in the TV schedules. However, it was back in its rightful 4pm slot yesterday afternoon.

But, a few changes had been made in the week that it was away.

When the show returned yesterday, there were just three contestants taking part, rather than the usual four.

The quick-fire question round has been tweaked, giving contestants 45 seconds to answer, rather than 30 seconds.

There is also no elimination after the first round.

Some viewers weren’t happy with the changes (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point on Twitter

It’s safe to say that viewers were divided over the new changes to the show.

Many took to Twitter to complain about them.

“Oh man, new series and it’s a [bleep] 3-player start, I don’t like it,” one viewer wrote.

“#TippingPoint bit crap tonight isn’t it?” another said.

“Fewer contestants = more adverts. Just saying,” a third tweeted.

“Bring back four players!” another demanded.

Other viewers liked the changes though. “Glad to see it’s back to 3 contestants not 4!!” one fan of the show tweeted.

Referring to the three contestants, another added: “It makes it more interesting.”

Another tweeted: “Back to original 3 contestants!” followed by a thumbs up emoji.

Viewers were happy that the show was back (Credit: ITV)

What else did viewers say about the show last night?

Other viewers were just happy to see the show – hosted by Ben Shephard – return yesterday.

Many took to Twitter to express their excitement.

“Thank goodness for that! #TippingPoint is back!” one viewer tweeted.

“Yes, it’s back! And it couldn’t come soon enough!” another wrote.

“New #tippingpoint and a new PM. What a time to be alive,” a third said.

Read more: Furious ITV viewers slam Tipping Point’s ‘rubbish’ replacement Fastest Finger First

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of the changes to Tipping Point? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.