Shayne Ward’s ex, a national treasure and a Doctor Who favourite – the full cast list for BBC’s Time series 2

Time, the award-winning prison drama from BBC, is coming back to telly screens – and we can’t wait!

The first series aired back in 2021, and it had the nation gripped with its gritty depiction of life behind bars. Luckily for us, it didn’t take long for the Beeb to give the green light for a second series!

But… *plot twist* the new series of Jimmy McGovern’s multi award-winning hit drama has an (almost) entirely different cast.

Time will follow the lives of three different inmates (Credit: BBC)

Who is in BBC drama Time?

Set inside a women’s prison, the second series of the BBC show will follow the lives of three different inmates, Kelsey, Orla, and Abi. And it’s fair to say there’s a slew of mega stars who’ll be making an appearance.

According to a synopis shared by the BBC, the moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison sees Kelsey, Orla, and Abi arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day. They find themselves thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the threat of violence ever present, they discover an unexpected sense of community.

So who’s in the second series of Time? Keep scrolling to find out!

The former Doctor Who is one of the main characters (Credit: BBC)

Jodie Whitaker

Jodie Whitaker will be playing single mum Orla in Time series 2. The mum-of-three is sent down for six months at the start of the series.

The actress recently finished her stint as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC’s Doctor Who. For six years, she took on the role of the iconic time traveler. Jodie has also appeared in Broadchurch and Black Mirror.

Siobhan is returning for the second series (Credit: BBC)

Siobhan Finneran

TV favourite Siobhan Finneran will be reprising her role from series one. She’ll return as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain.

A national treasure who’s rarely off TV screens, Siobhan has a career that spans nearly 40 years. She’s appeared in the likes of ITV’s Benidorm, Downtown Abbey and Netflix’s The Stranger. She is also known for playing the brilliant Clare Cartwright in BBC’s smash hit Happy Valley.

Bella is playing pregnant Kelsey in the show (Credit: BBC)

Bella Ramsay

A relative newcomer to the showbiz world, Bella will be taking on the role of Kelsey Morgan in Time.

Talking about the hard-hitting character, Bella said: “When we meet her, she’s a heroin addict and she finds out she’s pregnant. Her story evolves and she comes into herself.”

Bella shot to fame earlier this year for their role as Ellie in the end-of-the-world drama The Last Of Us.

The Alma’s Not Normal star plays an inmate (Credit: BBC)

Sophie Willan in BBC drama Time

Sophie is playing inmate Maeve Riley on the BBC drama – and it’s a stark contrast to the role she’s most known for.

Debuting in 2021, Sophie’s sitcom Alma’s Not Normal became an instant smash hit, bagging several BAFTA awards and she’s filming series two right now!

Prior to the BBC comedy-drama, Sophie found fame as a stand-up comedian, and she was even the narrator of Channel 4’s reality show The Circle.

She was in a relationship with Shayne Ward for over 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Faye McKeever

Faye will be taking on the role of Tanya Helsby – and it’s fair to say she’s no stranger to starring in a TV drama.

In 2017, she starred in the Shannon Matthews-inspired BBC drama The Moorside in 2017. Then three years later she made an appearance in ITV’s harrowing series Des in 2020.

More recently, she starred in BBC’s The Reckoning – which was about disgraced paedophile Jimmy Saville.

Away from TV screens, she was also in a relationship with X Factor champ and Corrie hunk Shayne Ward. The pair struck up a romance in 2003 and then got engaged in 2012. However two years later the pair called it quits.

Tamara plays Abi on Time (Credit: BBC)

Tamara Lawrance in BBC drama Time

Abi Cochrane is one of the three main characters in the new series and she’s played by Tamara Lawrance.

According to the actress, Abi is “trying to keep” her crime under wraps. Tamara explained: “She has served three and a half years in a different prison and she’s in quite an anxious space because the nature of her crime was revealed in the previous prison and the inmates turned against her for that.”

Prior to landing the Time gig, she portrayed Prince Harry’s girlfriend in a 2017 BBC TV film, King Charles II. She’s also turned her talent to the stage, appearing in a production of Twelfth Night in 2017.

Time airs Sunday, October 29, from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

