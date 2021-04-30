Alan Partridge is back with the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge tonight (Friday April 30). Aha!

The comedy legend (played by Steve Coogan) returns for another stint on The One Show pastiche.

But how many episodes are in the series and what can we expect?

Alan and the gang return (Credit: BBC)

What can we expect from series two of This Time With Alan Partridge?

In series one, Alan found himself on an unexpected road back to the bigtime – co-hosting an early-evening magazine show on BBC One called This Time.

Along with co-host Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) the two discussed topical subjects of the day.

However, Jennie and Alan spectacularly fell out at the end of series one after Jennie found out Alan had been talking about her behind her back.

But now it seems they’re back together in series two.

In the trailer, Alan said he and Jennie will be tackling subjects “from aqua-aerobics to abortion, and zebras to Zionism”.

And as Alan says: “If you’ve got time to give this time your time, then it’s time to let this time spend time making your time a good time.”

What will Alan and Jennie get up to in this series? (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes are there in series two?

Like series one, series two will contain six episodes.

Reports suggest that there will be more of the presenters’ private lives featured, which will run parallel with the stories onscreen.

The billing for tonight’s opening episode says that Alan is now the main man on This Time.

But he’s still anxious that he’s in the shadow of co-presenter Jennie and always has one eye on potential changes behind the scenes.

Alan’s anxiety – plus the pressure of live television – is surely a mix for high drama (and comedy).

Where can you watch past series of Alan Partridge?

The good news is that you can watch both series of I’m Alan Partridge on Netflix in the UK.

One of the most celebrated comedy series of the new millennium, Alan lived in a Travel Tavern hotel in Cambridgeshire (right by the A11) in 1997.

Viewers saw him try desperately to get a new series with the BBC, and his adventures in the hotel itself.

In series two, he had moved into a static caravan with new, Ukrainian girlfriend Sonja while his house was being renovated.

Alan went back to radio with Mid Morning Matters (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Alan resurfaced in 2010, in sitcom Mid Morning Matters, which saw him back on his home patch – presenter at digital radio station, North Norfolk Digital.

Both series are available to watch on Sky’s NOW streaming service.

But what about Alan’s original chatshow series, Knowing Me, Knowing You?

The series, which originally aired in 1995, is available on Amazon Prime.

The Day Today, meanwhile, where Alan appeared as a sports reporter, is not available officially.

However, it might be worth having a look on YouTube…

This Time With Alan Partridge returns tonight (Friday April 30) at 9.30pm on BBC One