This Morning viewers criticise Gok Wan for ‘out of touch’ fashion segment

This Morning viewers have criticised Gok Wan over his latest fashion segment.

On Thursday’s show (October 29), the style expert hosted an item on the perfect winter wardrobe.

Gok created outfits for different scenarios including a walk in the park, a date night or just relaxing at home.

This Morning viewers weren’t impressed with Gok Wan’s fashion segment (Credit: ITV)

The first outfit featured a coat from ASOS, costing £75, with a pair of trousers worth £39.99 and boots which cost £135.

Another look included a coat costing £140 while a third showed off a cardigan worth £79.99.

Gok paired the cardigan with matching shirt and trousers costing £34.99 and £24.99.

Meanwhile, he added a pair of socks worth £22.

Gok said: “These socks are gorgeous. Twenty-two quid but if you pay a little bit more, you can get them monochromed.

The outfits featured both affordable and expensive items (Credit: ITV)

“And because we are staying in, staying in is the new going out. So get dressed up at home!”

A fourth outfit was for a “date night”, and featured a coat costing £180 from French collection with a jumper worth £29.95 and a skirt costing £35.

Gok paired the look with River Island boots, costing £110.

The final outfit was another comfy look, featuring a pair of £60 slippers.

While many viewers loved Gok’s segment, others called it “out of touch” because of the prices.

Viewers branded the segment “out of touch” (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “OK loved watching Gok but £60 slippers out of touch.

“I have managed to get days work at minimum wage that doesn’t even cover the clothes I have to wear.”

Who you directing that last segment at? Time to get real Gok.

Another wrote: “This show couldn’t be more out of touch with their viewers if they tried.

“Yeah because we’ve all got spare £20’s lying around to spend on socks ffs.”

A third tweeted: “60 quid for a pair of slippers?? I’d want a whole new wardrobe for that.

“Who you directing that last segment at? Time to get real Gok.”

One added: “Watching #thismorning @thismorning and who is paying £60 for slippers to stay in the house?”

