This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield lost it over a phobia segment on today’s show.

Eva and Nik Speakman were on Thursday’s programme to help viewers overcome their fears and phobias.

At the start of the show, the couple explained what they would be doing in their segment later in the programme.

Nik and Eva Speakman helped viewers with their phobias (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Eva said: “We are looking to hear from anyone who is struggling with any kind of phobia.

“That might be something more common like claustrophobia, heights, needles, animals, or maybe something more unusual like belly buttons, clusters of holes.

“Then we’ve also got Halloween so it could be masks, costumes or even fire works and loud noises.”

Holly and Phillip broke into a giggling fit on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Nik added: “Too many people out there accept phobias as part of their life.

“You don’t have to do that because all phobias can be overcome. So if you’re at the point where you’ve just had enough, please give us a call.”

Holly then said: “Thank you very much, please give us a call for free on 0800304044 or download our free This Morning app…” as she began giggling.

Phil then descended into laughter as they struggled to continue.

He said: “Clusters of holes and belly buttons!”

Holly Willoughby struggled to contain her giggles on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say?

Laughing, Holly said: “Took me by surprise I’m not going to lie. I was really trying to gloss over it and I couldn’t.

“Okay, deep breath. Please get in touch…”

Phil cut in: “Cheese graters must be horrible mustn’t they?!”

Holly said: “That’s it! I was trying to think what it was referring to but it’s cheese graters of course.”

She then added: “You must be 18 or over.”

Phil giggled with Holly (Credit: ITV)

Phillip struggles to contain laughter on This Morning

Bursting into hysterics, Phil said: “So that’s just at the end of everything else you’ve just said about five minutes ago.

“‘You must be 18 or over’ just a random phrase.”

Holly said: “Okay, pull yourself together!” to which Phil added: “We’re on the telly now.”

Meanwhile, moments earlier, Holly and Phil were amused when drinks connoisseur Andy Clark missed his cue.

Holly asked him: “What are you making for us?”

Andy missed his cue on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Andy then stood there and smiled while lifting up two Halloween themed cocktails.

After a pause, he said: “Good morning, morning, cheers!”

Holly said: “I guess we’ll have to wait and see won’t we! I’ll have what he’s having!”

