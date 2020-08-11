This Morning viewers were left baffled today when two guests claimed they are “real-life wizards”.
Wizard of Christchurch, New Zealand, Jack, and his sorcerer’s apprentice, Ari, appeared on Tuesday’s programme.
Jack explained being a wizard is his career and likened it to doing crafts such as painting and music.
Read more: This Morning viewers slam interview about ‘dangerously low-calorie’ diet
What did the This Morning wizards say?
Jack said: “50 years ago I was appointed wizard. I never called myself a wizard, it is what I am.”
Ari continued: “A lot of what we do is street philosophy, Jack has got me to read some very old books with some extraordinary ideas.”
Jack added: “I’m also classified by art directors of New Zealand as a living work of art.”
When asked what people make of them in the street, Jack said: “The locals know me so well they’re like, ‘Hi Jack.’
“The tourists are sometimes a bit surprised and quite a few of them have heard of me anyway.
“There’s a rumour that New Zealand is a strange country which has wizards in it.”
Host Eamonn Holmes asked: “Jack, are you thinking of retirement at all?”
Jack replied: “No, wizards can’t retire. We either have to drop dead or be outsmarted by some smarter wizard.”
I never called myself a wizard, it is what I am.
Ari added: “I’m here to support Jack for as long as he’ll keep going. I see a wizard as a community role.
“If the people want a Wizard of New Zealand once Jack is gone, then I’ll fulfill that position.”
You're a wizard, Ari! Well, almost 🧙♂️
Wizard of New Zealand, Jack, joins #ThisMorning with his sorcerer’s apprentice, Ari, to tell us about their magical career.
Watch the chat ➡️ https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/kxLtCt2wDM
— This Morning (@thismorning) August 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Ari also said he has set up a “wizard support group” on socia media to help the wizard community.
Some viewers couldn’t believe what they were watching.
What did This Morning viewers say?
One person said on Twitter: “Well done to #Eamonn and #Ruth for keeping a straight face through the wizard segment.”
Another wrote: “Typical day as a wizard: got up; got ridiculed; went back to bed.”
Well done to #Eamonn and #Ruth for keeping a straight face through the wizard segment… #ThisMorning
— Simon Joe Lord (@Joelord88) August 11, 2020
#thismorning Typical day as a wizard: got up; got ridiculed; went back to bed
— Rob Burns (@chalfy) August 11, 2020
A third tweeted: “Real life mermaids, real life wizards… what next? Real life Father Christmas?”
Real life mermaids, real life wizards… what next? Real life Father Christmas? #ThisMorning
— Chloe Bailey (@xoChloeBxo) August 11, 2020
Others loved Jack and Ari’s interview.
‘It’s a hard life because there’s really no support for our existence’. Love when magical people take to the air to #SpeakOut #ThisMorning #Wizards pic.twitter.com/dxXzWaiQps
— Kat Nichols (@kat_nichols_) August 11, 2020
A wizard support group 😂😂😂 #ThisMorning
— Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) August 11, 2020
What did you think of the This Morning interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.