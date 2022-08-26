This Morning viewers shocked by X Factor star Lucy Spraggan’s transformation: ‘Doesn’t look like the same girl’

This Morning today saw former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan appear on the show to discuss her new music.

However, it wasn’t her new tunes that grabbed viewers’ attention – it was her appearance!

Lucy’s new look (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Spraggan on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Rylan Clark reunite with an old friend, fellow X Factor star Lucy.

Rylan and Lucy competed on the X Factor together back in 2012 and have remained friends ever since.

During that series of the X Factor, Lucy withdrew during week four with illness. Rylan, meanwhile, survived until week eight.

Since her X Factor days, Lucy has released six albums, with her most recent one, Choices, reaching number 5 in the UK.

Today, she joined Rylan and Ruth Langsford on the This Morning sofa to talk about her latest musical venture.

To celebrate 10 years since her X Factor audition, Lucy has released a new single.

Lucy as viewers remember her (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

However, it wasn’t Lucy’s music talk that grabbed viewers’ attention today – it was the way she looked.

The 31-year-old is now rocking blonde locks – a stark change from the dark hair she had on The X Factor ten years ago.

Viewers were blown away by her new look, with many taking to Twitter to remark that they hadn’t even recognised her.

“I can’t believe how much Lucy Spraggan has changed,” one viewer tweeted.

“Just seen Lucy Spraggan on #ThisMorning, bloody hell I didn’t recognise her she looks so different,” another said.

“Wow Lucy look incredible and so different. I never knew it was her until they said her name,” a thrid wrote.

A fourth tweeted: “She doesn’t even look like the same girl, wow!”

Martin was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes on This Morning

Lucy isn’t the only guest to get viewers talking recently.

Yesterday saw Martin Clunes appear on the show to talk about the final season of Doc Martin.

His appearance went down really well with viewers, who took to Twitter to gush over the 60-year-old.

“Martin Clunes is such a nice man,” one viewer tweeted.

“What a sweetie Martin is,” another said.

“Love, love, love Martin Clunes! Brilliant actor and all round nice guy!” a third gushed.

