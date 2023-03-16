This Morning viewers mock Gok Wan following guest’s Mother’s Day makeover

This Morning viewers were divided today as Gok Wan gave a woman a makeover.

Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday (March 19), fashion expert Gok surprised Jackie after her daughter Nicky had nominated her deserving mum to have a makeover.

Nicky explained that her mum has had a “tough few years” and wanted to do something special for her.

Gok surprised Jackie as she and her daughter enjoyed breakfast at a hotel in London, which she thought was an early Mother’s Day gift from Nicky.

Surprising Jackie, Gok said: “Nicky has written in because she wants to give you a makeover for Mother’s Day because apparently you’re massively deserving.”

Jackie, 75, said: “Oh my God,” as she looked emotional.

Jackie and her daughter were then brought to the studio so Gok could work his magic.

Towards the end of This Morning, Jackie’s makeover was revealed and she looked thrilled.

Revealing why she nominated her mum, Nicky said: “She’s just so deserving. She looks after my dad every day and it’s there 55th wedding anniversary today so I just thought it was a really good day to spoil her.”

She continued: “Dad’s got a heart condition, he’s had a valve replacement recently, but he’s been diagnosed with cancer recently.”

Jackie said: “I can’t believe this is happening, I had no idea until you walked in the restaurant.”

It was then time to reveal Jackie’s makeover, and she looked stunning.

What was Jackie wearing?

She was wearing a gorgeous pink and white floral dress from JD Williams with a pair of gold sandals from Very.

Jackie was also wearing a pink hair headband.

This is about finding some glamour, some excitement, but also keeping it really classy.

Nicky became emotional as she said: “She just looks lovely.”

Jackie was then shown her new look in a mirror as she gushed: “Oh my God.”

Turning to Gok, she said: “You’re wonderful!”

Gok said of the look: “This is about finding some glamour, some excitement, but also keeping it really classy.”

Jackie also sported a light makeup look and her hair was styled in a reverse plait.

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter, with many divided over the look.

One person said: “She looks lovely and she’s happy.”

Another wrote: “Ah Jackie you look lovely.”

A third added: “She looks amazing. Especially for 75.”

However, some weren’t keen as one said: “I mean shes looks lovely but it’s a dress and lippy she deserved a bit more, hope they send them for a gorgeous lunch.”

Another tweeted: “No disrespect but she looks like she’s dressed to audition for Mary Poppins.”

Someone else asked: “If Gok dressed me like that I would hide till I could get it off!”

Another added: “When is she ever going to dress like that in day to day life?”

We thought she looked incredible!

