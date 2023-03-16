This Morning viewers cringe over Holly and Phil’s ‘awkward’ interview with Hollywood legends as Jennifer Aniston swears

This Morning today saw Holly and Phillip interview Hollywood legends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

However, the “awkward” interview left viewers cringing, with Jennifer even swearing at one point during it.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were on the show (Credit: ITV)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw two Hollywood A-listers appear on the show.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler appeared via video link to speak to Phillip and Holly about their new movie, Murder Mystery 2.

However, the interview soon descended into chaos as Jennifer swore – leaving Holly and Phillip in stitches.

Jennifer’s slip-up came during a chat about some of the stunts and locations done and used on the film.

“Some is created, some is actually real,” Jennifer said.

“There’s real, there’s some creation but Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower. They called ‘action’ and she didn’t jump and I just snuck up and pushed her. It was fun to see that reaction,” Adam said.

Jennifer swore during the interview (Credit: ITV)

Jennifer Aniston swears on This Morning today

Phillip then jumped in, saying: “I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun!”

It was at this point that Jennifer swore on live television.

“Just for [bleeps] for giggles,” she said, before realising her mistake and covering her mouth with her hand.

“Sorry about that,” Holly told viewers.

“I’m sure you can bleep that,” Jennifer quipped, before Phillip revealed to her that the programme is live.

“But don’t worry we love it,” he said.

“At least you said giggles, there was happiness after it. Sorry everybody,” Adam joked.

Some viewers found the interview ‘awkward’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers cringe over ‘awkward’ interview

However, some viewers found the interview to be slightly on the awkward side.

“That Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston interview on #ThisMorning was the most awkward interview I’ve saw, I’m recoiling watching that iykyk,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why does this Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston interview feel so awkward?” another wrote.

“Just watching the interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on #ThisMorning. So ill-prepared – it was an awkward cringe fest for everyone but Phil and Holly apparently,” a third said.

So ill-prepared – it was an awkward cringe fest for everyone but Phil and Holly apparently.

However, some viewers enjoyed it.

“Jennifer saying [bleeps] and giggles on live TV has cracked me up. I love this woman,” one viewer tweeted.

“Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston, what a pair!” another gushed.

Read more: Ferne McCann makes tearful apology on This Morning over leaked voice notes which called co-star ‘fat’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.