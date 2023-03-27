This Morning today (Monday, March 27) saw a guest appear on the programme to show off her pretty unique pet pooch.

However, some viewers weren’t happy with what the guest had done to their dogs’ fur, with some going so far as to brand it a “disgrace”!

Colourful dogs were on show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw two guests – Vikki Pearman and Holly Bridden – appear on the show.

Vikki and Holly have spent years giving dogs whacky and colorful haircuts.

In 2019, they set up the Creative Dog Grooming Championships – where people can turn their dogs into works of art.

Together, they showed off their colorful pups to Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby.

After speaking about their Championships, they bought out a couple of their colourful dogs for the viewers at home to see.

Bodie was also shown off on the show (Credit: ITV)

Colorful dogs on This Morning today

First up was Lacey – who was covered in neon pink fur.

The 10-year-old pooch also had pink leopard spots on her too.

“It must be so hard to walk down a street with her,” Holly said. “You must get stopped all the time.”

Bodie – their other colourful dog – was then brought out.

Bodie was multicoloured, with a red tail, green hind quarters, and pink head.

They also bought out Trudy – whose colours had been designed so as to be a tribute to Netflix show Stranger Things.

“They absolutely love it, they don’t even mind it, do they!” Alison remarked.

Holly and Alison also met Toby, a toy poodle with a funky haircut.

Holly and Alison were loving the dogs (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam segment

Viewers, however, weren’t as taken in by the colourful pooches on today’s show.

Some took to Twitter to slam the segment.

“Dogs are not accessories to be used and treated in such a way. I don’t care if the dyes are safe etc, it’s just wrong on so many levels,” one viewer fumed.

“Those dogs look mortified. Creative dog grooming… [bleeping] disgrace,” another This Morning viewer then tweeted.

“Disgraceful – Poor dogs!!” a third then wrote.

Others defended Nikki and Holly.

“It’s safe paint calm down FFS, if they want to paint their dogs safely and horribly they are allowed lol,” they wrote.

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

