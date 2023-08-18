This Morning viewers express concern over Andi Peters as he hosts with Josie today: ‘Are you okay?’

This Morning viewers expressed concern over co-host Andi Peters on the ITV daytime series today (Friday August 18).

Andi, 53, has anchored the programme for the past couple of days alongside Josie Gibson.

Fans have been delighted to see the regular contributor in studio take a seat on the This Morning sofa as speculation continues about the show’s future presenting line-up.

However, while social media fans have hailed former CBBC star Andi as “easy to watch”, some of those watching at home today had worries about his wellbeing.

That’s because Andy had a bit of a cough, and sounded croaky both yesterday (Thursday August 17) and today.

“If someone could give Andi Peters a throat lozenge that would be great #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user suggested during Friday’s episode. They included a grimacing emoji in their post to illustrate their concern.

“Worried about Andi. He had a bad throat a couple of weeks ago #ThisMorning,” another viewer tweeted.

And a third person speculated: “Andi doesn’t seem to want to talk about his throat too much. Maybe something serious? #ThisMorning.”

Andi Peters ‘coughing and croaking’ on This Morning

Meanwhile, someone else indicated they thought Andy sounded so unwell he perhaps should have taken the day off.

“I’m guessing literally everyone else is busy,” they wrote. “Can’t imagine they’re purposely letting Andi cough and croak his way through two shows this week if there was any other back-up plan #ThisMorning.”

Andi’s health also came under scrutiny on social media on Thursday, too.

One onlooker tweeted yesterday: “Andi, please go off-screen and have a good cough #ThisMorning.”

To which somebody else concurred: “That’s what I was thinking. He sounds really croaky, so annoying to hear.”

Amid ponderings about why he might be sounding hoarse, other viewers gave Andi the thumbs up for his showings on the programme.

One Instagram user commented on a This Morning post: “Love Andi. He should definitely be on here more often.”

“Definitely MORE Andi please. Love him, he’s so easy to watch,” agreed someone else.

And somebody else chipped in: “Andy and Josie are great together, these two should be on full time.”

