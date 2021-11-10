This Morning today
TV

This Morning viewers criticise segment featuring £20,000 advent calendar: ‘What’s the point?’

That's certainly one expensive Christmas gift

By Rebecca Calderwood

This Morning has come under fire by viewers today after featuring a segment on this year’s must-have advent calendars.

During Wednesday’s episode of the ITV show (November 10), Steve Wilson guided Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield through the best picks ahead of Christmas.

However, Steve stunned viewers as he revealed the cost of one particular calendar.

This Morning today
This Morning viewers slammed a segment featuring a £20k advent calendar today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Steve kicked off the segment with a jewellery calendar from Chatsworth Beeley.

The box, styled as a miniature Chatsworth House, opens to reveal 24 jewellery drawers containing jewellery.

But sadly, the calendar comes at a cost.

Read more: This Morning: Vanessa Feltz mocked over dress choice

Steve explained: “I thought we’d start by going crazy.

“This one on the end is from Chatsworth. It’s got gold, pearls, diamonds – all real!”

Revealing the cost, he added: “It’s £20,000. I just thought I’d throw that one in to see your faces.”

This Morning today
Holly and Phillip gasped over the pricey calendar (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip gasped as Steve disclosed the calendar price.

“What on earth do you get for your present on Christmas Day?” Holly asked.

Attempting to justify the cost, Steve explained that one of the necklaces cost £4,150.

Read more: Holly Willoughby sends Instagram fans into frenzy as she shows off incredible legs in mini skirt

He sarcastically added: “The total cost for the whole thing is £24,000. What a bargain!”

Other pricey calendars included £325 for candles and The White Company’s festive calendar at £150.

The segment also featured cheaper options from a £40 stationary calendar to a £35 tea calendar.

How did viewers react?

Many viewers took to social media to share their views on the segment.

On Twitter, one said: “£20k for an advent calendar… seriously [bleep] off you lot #ThisMorning.”

A second shared: “#ThisMorning showing off the rich and privileged advent calendar selection.”

A third complained: “What happened to just a simple chocolate calendar? #ThisMorning.”

What’s the point?

In addition, a fourth said: “Advent calendars that your average viewer will not be buying. What’s the point? #ThisMorning.”

A fifth added: “#ThisMorning what a load of expensive tat, that’s will no doubt end up in landfill somewhere.”

Another tweeted: “I’ve always wanted to buy a 20 thousand pound advent calendar. Said no one ever… #thismorning.”

However, one viewer said: “I would definitely buy the #DoctorWho/#TARDIS advent calendar.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rebekah Vardy
Devastated Becky Vardy reveals her beloved dog Boris has died
Shetland Donna Killick
Shetland on BBC One: What is the background to the Donna Killick story?
Gemma Oaten
Who is Isla in Coronation Street and what other soap has actress Gemma Oaten been in?
bbc strictly
Strictly fans all making the same joke about Nikita Kuzmin’s appearance on BBC 2’s It Takes Two
Meghan Markle news
Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson gives newborn daughter a royal name
JUDGE RINDER GMB
GMB viewers call for Judge Rinder to be permanent host