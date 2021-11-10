This Morning has come under fire by viewers today after featuring a segment on this year’s must-have advent calendars.

During Wednesday’s episode of the ITV show (November 10), Steve Wilson guided Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield through the best picks ahead of Christmas.

However, Steve stunned viewers as he revealed the cost of one particular calendar.

This Morning viewers slammed a segment featuring a £20k advent calendar today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Steve kicked off the segment with a jewellery calendar from Chatsworth Beeley.

The box, styled as a miniature Chatsworth House, opens to reveal 24 jewellery drawers containing jewellery.

But sadly, the calendar comes at a cost.

Steve explained: “I thought we’d start by going crazy.

“This one on the end is from Chatsworth. It’s got gold, pearls, diamonds – all real!”

Revealing the cost, he added: “It’s £20,000. I just thought I’d throw that one in to see your faces.”

Holly and Phillip gasped over the pricey calendar (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip gasped as Steve disclosed the calendar price.

“What on earth do you get for your present on Christmas Day?” Holly asked.

Attempting to justify the cost, Steve explained that one of the necklaces cost £4,150.

He sarcastically added: “The total cost for the whole thing is £24,000. What a bargain!”

Other pricey calendars included £325 for candles and The White Company’s festive calendar at £150.

The segment also featured cheaper options from a £40 stationary calendar to a £35 tea calendar.

No one watching #ThisMorning on a Wednesday afternoon is spending £300+ on a bloody advent calendar — kaylee (@k_dawgggg) November 10, 2021

Advent Calendars that your average viewer will not be buying – what’s the point ?

#ThisMorning — Steve B (@SteveB2Notts) November 10, 2021

#ThisMorning what a load of expensive tat, that's will no doubt end up in landfill somewhere — Blossom (@Dc7073Bloss) November 10, 2021

#ThisMorning showing off the rich and privileged advent calendar selection — Georgie (@G_Tweets86) November 10, 2021

What happened to just a simple chocolate calendar? 🤦🏻‍♀️ #ThisMorning — Megan (@MegannnRosiee) November 10, 2021

I've always wanted to buy a 20 thousand pound Advent calendar Said noone ever… #thismorning — Jay Warne (@Jaywarne1994) November 10, 2021

How did viewers react?

Many viewers took to social media to share their views on the segment.

On Twitter, one said: “£20k for an advent calendar… seriously [bleep] off you lot #ThisMorning.”

A second shared: “#ThisMorning showing off the rich and privileged advent calendar selection.”

A third complained: “What happened to just a simple chocolate calendar? #ThisMorning.”

What’s the point?

In addition, a fourth said: “Advent calendars that your average viewer will not be buying. What’s the point? #ThisMorning.”

A fifth added: “#ThisMorning what a load of expensive tat, that’s will no doubt end up in landfill somewhere.”

Another tweeted: “I’ve always wanted to buy a 20 thousand pound advent calendar. Said no one ever… #thismorning.”

However, one viewer said: “I would definitely buy the #DoctorWho/#TARDIS advent calendar.”

