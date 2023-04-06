This Morning today (Thursday, April 6) saw a caller make a bizarre claim on the show, leaving viewers baffled.

Many took to Twitter to slam the segment, with some going so far as to brand it “absolute drivel”.

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of the show saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcome the Speakmans onto the programme.

Together, Alison, Dermot, and the Speakmans listened to some viewers’ phobias. The Speakman’s attempted to help and give viewers advice on how to combat those fears. However, one caller’s fear left viewers at home nothing short of baffled.

At the beginning of the segment, a caller phoned in claiming to be “terrified” of the Easter Bunny! Or, to be more specific, people dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

“Oh, it just makes me feel really ill when I see them,” the caller said. She then went on to say that she has to get herself as far away from them as possible when she sees them.

The Speakman’s then attempted to help the caller with their phobia.

The Speakman’s give advice on This Morning today

Nik then attempted to get to the root of the phobia. The caller explained that the phobia stemmed from when someone in a bunny costume jumped out at her when she was little.

Nik then explained that she was blaming the costume for her phobia when she should actually be blaming the person inside the costume for scaring her.

“Imagine, if that person had been in front of you and said ‘I’m going to put this bunny costume on’, would you have had the same reaction?” Eva then asked. “That’s the kind of process that you need to go down.”

Viewers slam caller’s ‘bizarre’ claim

Viewers were less sympathetic than the Speakman’s though. Many took to Twitter to slam the caller and the Speakman’s.

“‘I’m scared of the Easter bunny’ what kind of madness is this?” one This Morning viewer fumed.”Terrified of the easter bunny Wtf what have people been drinking,” another tweeted.

“How have the Speakmans made a career out of talking about this absolute drivel?…complete mystery to me,” another wrote.

However, some viewers saw the funny side. One viewer uploaded a gif of a man laughing, along with their tweet: “Terrified of the Easter bunny.”

